Livingston County announces first COVID-19 case

PONTIAC — Livingston County health officials confirmed Saturday night the first positive test for COVID-19.
A woman in her 60s with a history of travel is currently recovering at home and is in isolation, officials said. In making the announcement Saturday, Livingston County Health Department officials said they will continue to work closely with OSF HealthCare and the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), investigating and notifying any individuals who may have had exposure to the woman who tested positive.
On Saturday, three new cases were announced for McLean County, bringing the total to seven, overall. Woodford County has two confirmed cases.
For Livingston County residents age 60 or older, homebound with no assistance and in need of essential care items, such as food, medical supplies, or personal hygiene products, may call the LCHD at 815-844-7174 x230.
