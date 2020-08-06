Livingston County Health Department closes after employees test positive for COVID-19

PONTIAC — The Livingston County Health Department building will be closed to the public Thursday and Friday after staff tested positive for COVID-19, officials said.
The facility, 310 E. Torrance Ave. in Pontiac, is undergoing deep cleaning and sanitizing. Officials said in a statement that the employees who tested positive were in quarantine and had not had contact with the general public.
The building was being closed as a precaution, they said. All employees also were being tested for the coronavirus.
The statement did not specify how many employees tested positive; The Pantagraph has asked for that information.
"Health department officials would like to stress the importance of everyone doing their part to prevent the spread of COVID-19," the health department said in a statement. "While employees of the LCHD do their best to keep those around them and themselves healthy and safe, it is not enough if everyone isn’t taking actions to prevent the spread of COVID-19."
Wearing a mask and maintaining social distance are measures people can take not only to protect themselves, but also others.
Livingston County on Wednesday had announced one new case, a woman in her 30s. The county's total number of COVID-19 cases was 101, with 84 people having been removed from isolation and 15 active cases. The county has had two deaths.
