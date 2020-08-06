You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Livingston County Health Department closes after employees test positive for COVID-19
0 comments
alert top story

Livingston County Health Department closes after employees test positive for COVID-19

{{featured_button_text}}
Livingston County Health Department
PROVIDED PHOTO

PONTIAC — The Livingston County Health Department building will be closed to the public Thursday and Friday after staff tested positive for COVID-19, officials said. 

The facility, 310 E. Torrance Ave. in Pontiac, is undergoing deep cleaning and sanitizing. Officials said in a statement that the employees who tested positive were in quarantine and had not had contact with the general public. 

The building was being closed as a precaution, they said. All employees also were being tested for the coronavirus. 

The statement did not specify how many employees tested positive; The Pantagraph has asked for that information. 

"Health department officials would like to stress the importance of everyone doing their part to prevent the spread of COVID-19," the health department said in a statement. "While employees of the LCHD do their best to keep those around them and themselves healthy and safe, it is not enough if everyone isn’t taking actions to prevent the spread of COVID-19." 

Wearing a mask and maintaining social distance are measures people can take not only to protect themselves, but also others. 

Livingston County on Wednesday had announced one new case, a woman in her 30s. The county's total number of COVID-19 cases was 101, with 84 people having been removed from isolation and 15 active cases. The county has had two deaths. 

Get to know Illinois: 15 state symbols

Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @AllisonAPetty

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: "Fair Food Fest" makes up for loss of county fair

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News