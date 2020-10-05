Livingston, Logan counties report additional COVID-19 deaths

Fogarty further reported that Livingston County had 15 new COVID cases, including three inmates at Pontiac Correctional Center. One of the 15, not one of the inmates, is hospitalized, she said.

That brings to 457 the number of COVID cases in Livingston County; 419 have recovered.

Logan County Department of Public Health reported that county's third COVID death. A person in their 80s, who had lived at home and had cardiac disease, died at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield on Sunday, said Kara Davis, that health department's nursing director. The Logan County resident had been hospitalized since Wednesday.

Logan County also reported three new COVID cases, bringing that county's total to 487; 445 have recovered.

McLean County

Eight McLean County residents were hospitalized on Monday and two were in intensive care, unchanged from Sunday, McKnight said.

There were 202 people isolating at home, 15 more than on Sunday. Four more people have recovered, as total recoveries stood at 3,191 on Monday.

The county has had 23 coronavirus-related deaths, the most recent reported on Sept. 26.