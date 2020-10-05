Livingston, Logan counties report additional COVID-19 deaths

BLOOMINGTON — While the COVID-19 positivity rate remained stable in McLean County on Monday, the virus claimed lives in Livingston and Logan counties.
Nineteen more McLean County residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19, McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight reported. However, the county's seven-day positivity rate — the percentage of tests that have come back positive for the virus in the past week — was 2.8% on Monday, compared with 2.7% the day before.
McKnight also reported that the county's cumulative positivity rate, of 77,200 tests conducted since March, was 4.4% on Monday, unchanged from the day before.
The county has had 32 residents test positive for the virus so far this week and 3,424 since March 19.
Additional deaths
Livingston County Health Department reported on Monday that county's eighth COVID fatality. The patient was a man in his 60s who had comorbidities (more than one disease or medical condition) but was not a resident of a long-term care facility, said Erin Fogarty, the department's health education and marketing director.
Fogarty further reported that Livingston County had 15 new COVID cases, including three inmates at Pontiac Correctional Center. One of the 15, not one of the inmates, is hospitalized, she said.
That brings to 457 the number of COVID cases in Livingston County; 419 have recovered.
Logan County Department of Public Health reported that county's third COVID death. A person in their 80s, who had lived at home and had cardiac disease, died at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield on Sunday, said Kara Davis, that health department's nursing director. The Logan County resident had been hospitalized since Wednesday.
Logan County also reported three new COVID cases, bringing that county's total to 487; 445 have recovered.
McLean County
Eight McLean County residents were hospitalized on Monday and two were in intensive care, unchanged from Sunday, McKnight said.
There were 202 people isolating at home, 15 more than on Sunday. Four more people have recovered, as total recoveries stood at 3,191 on Monday.
The county has had 23 coronavirus-related deaths, the most recent reported on Sept. 26.
The age group with the largest number of COVID cases in McLean County is people in their 20s, followed by 19-year-olds.
Illinois State University said Monday that 10,461 tests have been conducted, with 1,358 positive results, since on-campus testing began Aug. 17. The university's positivity rate is 13%. Of the total infected, 1,347 students were considered recovered as of Monday, the university said.
There were 450 people tested Sunday at the McLean County Fairgrounds testing site, the county's Emergency Management Agency said.
That testing site, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily except holidays and during severe weather. People may pre-register at www.testdirectly.com/McLean.
Central Illinois
Statewide, Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,853 new cases and 14 additional deaths on Monday, bringing the state totals since March to 303,394 cases and 8,805 deaths.
The statewide positivity rate was 3.4% on Monday. As of Sunday night, 1,631 Illinoisans were hospitalized with COVID with 382 in intensive care, officials said.
David Remmert, administrator of the DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department, said the department would host an IDPH mobile testing unit on Saturday and Sunday. COVID-19 testing will be offered without charge from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days outside the department office, 5924 Revere Road, Clinton.
As of Monday, DeWitt County had 162 confirmed COVID cases and Piatt had had 167, Remmert said.
"Cases are spiking in both counties," Remmert said. "Be diligent about the 3Ws: wash your hands, watch your distance (six feet or more apart) and wear a mask while in public."
LaSalle County Health Department reported 25 new cases, bringing that county's total to 1,861; 1,336 have recovered.
McKnight reiterated that interacting with people indoors and without a mask increases the risk of spreading COVID.
"The more closely you interact with others and the longer that interaction, the higher the risk of COVID-19 spread," she said. "So, think about how many people you will interact with, whether you can maintain six feet of space between you and others, and how long you will be interacting with other people."
