Local businesses are the heartbeat of our community. We're here to help.

Many of our local businesses are experiencing tough times right now. Beyond restaurants and bars, there are so many others that are affected: photographers, florists, entertainment venues, retail stores, gyms, hair salons and barbers, hotels — the list is far-reaching and the economic impact is daunting. We are here to help. 

In this time of chaos and uncertainty, one lesson that history has taught us is that companies need to maintain or increase their advertising spending to retain their share of the market during and after an economic slump. According to the U.S. Strategic Planning Institute, “Economic downturns reward the aggressive advertiser and penalize the timid one.” 

To help our local businesses with their marketing efforts, The Pantagraph has launched a Local Marketing Grants program. Through this program, local businesses can receive matching grants to keep their business top of mind, ranging from $250 to $15,000 per month for April, May, and June, and will be awarded as matching advertising funds. 

Whether you need help making a new website for your business, growing and connecting with your audience on social media, or even sharing your message to our incredible audience, almost every type of advertising and marketing product is available through either the free advertising packages or the incredible matching grant funds. Our expert strategists will help craft a marketing campaign that best fits the needs of each individual business.

We encourage all businesses impacted by COVID-19 to fill out the simple, user-friendly application at pantagraph.com/grant. These grants are awarded on a first-come, first-served basis, so it’s important to apply early and let a member of our team help walk you through the process. 

As a trusted source of news and information for the communities we serve, we are uniquely positioned to assist our local businesses during these trying times. We have seen record-setting trends with the traffic on all of our digital platforms, including our websites and apps. These audiences present a tremendous opportunity for our local businesses to get their message out to local consumers. 

Each of us can do our part to help our community come through the other side of this pandemic, stronger and better equipped to tackle the challenges that lay ahead. When the economy starts to take off again, the messaging made possible by these matching grants will ensure our local businesses are properly positioned to recapture their share of the spending. 

Please join us in supporting our local business community in the weeks and months to follow. 

Barry Winterland

Barry

Winterland 

Winterland is general manager of Lee Enterprises-Central Illinois.

