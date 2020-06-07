Local police chiefs, sheriff to meet with NAACP, Not In Our Town Monday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BLOOMINGTON — Local police chiefs and McLean County Sheriff Jon Sandage will meet with members of the Bloomington-Normal branch of the NAACP and Not In Our Town (NIOT) leaders Monday at noon in front of the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts in an effort to speak out on the actions of Minnesota police officers involved in the death of George Floyd.

“Building solid relationships is critical to effective policing,” said Linda Foster, president of the Bloomington-Normal NAACP Branch. “I am happy to report our local chiefs will publicly denounce the reprehensible actions that occurred in Minnesota. Mr. Floyd’s death has created a movement and the time is now to galvanize people towards justice and equality for all. The NAACP is elated to have hosted a very peaceful gathering last week, and now, the chiefs’ decisive acts will only solidify our passion for justice.”