Local police chiefs, sheriff to meet with NAACP, Not In Our Town Monday

BLOOMINGTON — Local police chiefs and McLean County Sheriff Jon Sandage will meet with members of the Bloomington-Normal branch of the NAACP and Not In Our Town (NIOT) leaders Monday at noon in front of the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts in an effort to speak out on the actions of Minnesota police officers involved in the death of George Floyd.
“Building solid relationships is critical to effective policing,” said Linda Foster, president of the Bloomington-Normal NAACP Branch. “I am happy to report our local chiefs will publicly denounce the reprehensible actions that occurred in Minnesota. Mr. Floyd’s death has created a movement and the time is now to galvanize people towards justice and equality for all. The NAACP is elated to have hosted a very peaceful gathering last week, and now, the chiefs’ decisive acts will only solidify our passion for justice.”
Bloomington Police Chief Dan Donath spoke at last week’s gathering at the McLean County Law and Justice Center, but many in the crowd attempted to disrupt his speech while in progress, despite pleas from NAACP officials to allow him to continue. Normal Police Chief Rick Bleichner and ISU Police Chief Aaron Woodruff were at the event, but did not take the podium.
“Monday’s event will display our commitment to transparency and unification of the community, as we condemn the actions of the police officers involved in the death of Mr. Floyd,” Woodruff said.
Dr. Carla Campbell-Jackson, 1st Vice-President of the Bloomington-Normal NAACP Branch, said it is important for police departments and citizens to gather to display strength and synchronization during challenging times.
“Communications and relationships are imperative, as the entire community align and work in harmony to ensure all elements of racism and discrimination are eliminated — from the corporate board room to the court room to the hospital room,” she said. “We are committed to effecting meaningful change.”
Last week’s event at the Law and Justice Center drew a crowd estimated at 1,000 people. The event itself was mostly peaceful, however, afterwards, a man, later identified as Marshall Blanchard, allegedly drove his motorcycle purposefully into a crowd of protesters marching near downtown Bloomington. He was later arrested and faces several charges, including hate crime accusations.
Early Monday morning and early Tuesday morning, looters broke into several Twin City stores, vandalizing and taking several items. About 30 people have been arrested for those incidents, but none were directly related to last weekend’s event at the Law and Justice Center.
Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow
