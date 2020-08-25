Logan County Board member dies

"He served with dignity, honor and respect. He brought lots of knowledge to the table in aspects of finances, farming and life in general. Please keep Chuck's family in your thoughts and prayers as they go through this difficult time," a post on the Logan County Facebook pages said.

"I went to him for a lot of things. Chuck was a dedicated public servant for the citizens of Logan County for over 20 years. He was the Chairman of our Finance Committee and several other committees during his time on the board, as well as, chairman of the entire board at one point. He was the county's go-to finance person, kept us on track and always had the answers. It was a privileged to serve as his vice-chairman and I learned a lot from him. His expertise will be missed and he left big shoes to fill," said Davenport.​