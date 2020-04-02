Logan County records 1st case of COVID-19
LINCOLN — Logan County has recorded its first positive case of COVID-19 in Logan County.

In a statement released Thursday, the health department identified the patient as a woman in her 40s who was tested March 31 at a drive-through test site in Springfield.

at the time of testing, she had mild symptoms and has improved. She is currently isolated at home and is not receiving treatment. The department said the woman has no known history of travel or contact with anyone infected with the virus.

