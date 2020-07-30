Logan County's newest billboard has a message: 'Hate is not welcome here'

LINCOLN — A billboard went up on Woodlawn Avenue at the Logan County Fairgrounds on Wednesday with a clear message: “Hate is not welcome here.”
Sponsored by Resist Racism Logan County, the billboard will be the rallying point for a gathering at 6 p.m. Monday to celebrate the community coming together to share its message.
“It’s a celebration of all of us coming together to speak up and fight racism,” said Elaine Antenan, founder of Resist Racism Logan County.
She started the Resist Racism Logan County Facebook page as “a platform for people to come together and talk about their experiences and how to make the community a welcoming place,” Antenan explained.
The celebration will include speakers and entertainment. Those who attend are asked to wear masks and maintain social distancing.
The sign was the idea of former Lincoln resident Jan Schumacher, who started a GoFundMe page to raise money for it. Schumacher is a former Logan County Board member who moved to Missouri.
Within seven hours, the goal of $850 was reached, said Ronda Shelton, a member of Resist Racism Logan County. By Tuesday, the total raised exceeded $1,000.
This is not the community’s first event related to racial issues.
Earlier this summer, there was a Black Lives Matter march. There also was a unity rally at the Logan County Courthouse and a Juneteenth celebration at Scully Park.
“We don’t want to lose momentum,” said Shelton. “I’m white and my husband is black. It means so much to me personally.” Her father-in-law, the Rev. Glenn Shelton, pastor of Second Baptist Church, will be one of Monday’s speakers.
The event is not connected to Black Lives Matter.
Antenan said that although not everyone supports the Black Lives Matter movement, there is support for the overall message against racism.
“There have been racial charged situations in the past” in Logan County, said Antenan. “That’s something we want to combat.”
In addition to the Rev. Shelton, Monday’s speakers will include the Rev. Carolyn Coleman, associate pastor, Second Baptist Church; the Rev. Adam Quine, pastor, First Presbyterian Church; Ariel Dilworth and Jeanette Harris.
Music performers will include Kia Glenn and Quentin Brackenridge.
IF YOU GO
WHAT: Gathering with speakers and music to celebrate anti-racism billboard, message
WHEN: 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3
WHERE: Logan County Fairgrounds, off Woodlawn Road
WHAT TO KNOW: Attendees will be asked to wear face masks and practice social distancing.