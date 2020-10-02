Logan, Tazewell counties report additional COVID-19 deaths

BLOOMINGTON — Twenty-four new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed by the McLean County Health Department Friday, bringing the total to 3,346 cases since March.
Elsewhere in Central Illinois, three more deaths were confirmed in Tazewell County and Logan County reported its second coronavirus-related death. Livingston County was added to the state's warning list, one of 28 counties on the list when it was updated Friday.
As of Friday, 159 individuals in McLean County are isolating at home, said McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight. Thirteen remain hospitalized, five more than a week ago and two more than Thursday, with two in intensive care.
"There are several possibilities and last month, we saw a surge in numbers and we are about four weeks out from that," McKnight said. "Our hospitals are seeing an increase in COVID-like illnesses in the emergency departments and admissions."
There have been 3,151 patients who have been released from isolation and considered recovered. The county has reported 23 COVID-related deaths.
The rolling seven-day positivity rate is 2.4% through Thursday.
COVID warning level
Illinois Department of Public Health updates its warning list every Friday. A county enters a warning level when there is an increase in two or more COVID-19 risk indicators that measure the amount of COVID-19.
Those metrics include: new cases per 100,000 people, number of deaths, weekly test positivity rate, ICU availability, weekly emergency department visits and hospital admissions, tests performed and clusters of cases.
Livingston County was added because of its new cases, weekly positivity rate, number of tests performed and cluster of cases.
“The warning level status does not cause IDPH to impose additional restrictions on the county, said Jackie Dever, Livingston County Health Department administrator. “It does indicate though that we need more individuals taking action to prevent the spread of COVID-19. We cannot become complacent.”
The county has had several outbreaks among congregate living facilities that have contributed to the spike in positive cases in the county, as well as large social gatherings and celebrations being the source of several outbreaks.
Other counties on the list were: Bond, Boone, Brown, Calhoun, Christian, Clinton, Coles, Crawford, DeKalb, DeWitt, Fayette, Greene, Hancock, Jasper, Lee, Macon, Massac, Monroe, Morgan, Pulaski, Putnam, Richland, Saline, St. Clair, Wabash, Washington, and Winnebago.
Support Local Journalism
Nine new cases were reported in DeWitt County this week, including seven new cases in Clinton, and one new case each in Kenney and Farmer City. Piatt County reported four new cases — two in Monticello, and one each in DeLand and Mansfield.
With these additional cases, DeWitt County has had 152 cases total and Piatt County has had 155 cases total, said Dave Remmert, public health administrator of the DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department.
“This is a highly contagious disease and can spread even when cases are asymptomatic,” Remmert said in a released statement. “We are relying very heavily on the public’s cooperation to stop the spread of the disease. Please wear a mask when in public, remain socially distant, wash your hands consistently and frequently.”
Remmert said the department is working on contact tracing.
“We’re having many individuals who are withholding information about close contacts,” he added. “We respect privacy and any information we receive is confidential. We’re just trying to slow the spread of this infection by preventing further exposures. We must all work together in order to stop the spread.”
Central Illinois
Statewide, IDPH reported 2,206 new cases on Friday and 47 additional deaths, including a woman in her 90s from Champaign County, a female in her 60s from Livingston County, and a man in his 80s from Woodford County.
In Logan County, an 89-year-old man being treated for COVID-19 died on Sunday. Also, nine new cases were reported Friday, bringing the total to 484 confirmed cases in the county.
Livingston County officials reported three new confirmed cases, including a man in his 30s and two women in their 40s. Two remain hospitalized. The total number of cases in Livingston County is now at 442.
The Ford County Public Health Department announced three new cases, bringing the total number to 167 cases. Of those, 104 are confirmed cases and 63 are probable cases. There have been five COVID-19 related deaths.
The three residents of Tazewell County were all residents of Villa of Hollybrook in Pekin, a long-term care facility. Two were women in their 80s and one was a woman in her 90s.
In LaSalle County, 31 new cases were reported, including a boy and a girl under the age of 13 and a female teenager. There have been 1,806 confirmed cases in LaSalle County.
IWU Fashion Show makes social distancing an art form
Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.