Long-time 4-H member disappointed but understands decision to cancel McLean County Fair

Fair Manager Mike Swartz said, "Our top priority is the safety of the thousands of people who attend the McLean County Fair. We feel this decision is necessary to protect the fairgoers, youth exhibitors and their families, volunteers, commercial vendors, entertainers, concessionaires, employees and sponsors.

"This year presented us with multiple tough choices but we look forward to seeing everyone back in 2021 when it is safer for us to enjoy our favorite traditions together," Swartz said.

As separate summer events, the fair board is still planning its HogWild 5K for Aug. 2 and is working with the McLean County Health Department on a limited Junior Livestock Show for youth exhibitors and members in their household only.

Meanwhile, "the entire 4-H (projects) side of the fair will go virtually," Yoder said. That means the livestock show that's a part of 4-H and other 4-H project areas.

"The kids will be able to do their projects and still be judged" but that will happen virtually, she said. How that will be accomplished is still being worked out, Yoder said.