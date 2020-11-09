Long-time Bloomington community leader, city employee Barb Adkins dies

BLOOMINGTON – Barb Adkins, a community leader and retired deputy city manager of Bloomington who helped organize the city’s first Not In Our Town march, died Saturday.
Adkins worked for the city for 32 years, retiring in 2014 after eight years as deputy city manager. She began her career with the city as a part-time police dispatcher.
She became relations coordinator in 1993, community affairs specialist in 2000 and deputy city manager in 2006.
In 1996, she helped organize the first “Not In Our Town” anti-racism march in Bloomington-Normal, which went from what is now the McLean County Museum of History in downtown Bloomington to Mount Pisgah Baptist Church.
After her retirement from the city, she worked as manager of the Route 66 Visitors Center at the Museum of History.
This story will be updated.
