 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Long-time Bloomington community leader, city employee Barb Adkins dies
0 comments
breaking top story

Long-time Bloomington community leader, city employee Barb Adkins dies

{{featured_button_text}}
2019: The Links, Incorporated Mad Hatter Tea

Barb Adkins

BLOOMINGTON – Barb Adkins, a community leader and retired deputy city manager of Bloomington who helped organize the city’s first Not In Our Town march, died Saturday.

Adkins worked for the city for 32 years, retiring in 2014 after eight years as deputy city manager. She began her career with the city as a part-time police dispatcher.

She became relations coordinator in 1993, community affairs specialist in 2000 and deputy city manager in 2006.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

In 1996, she helped organize the first “Not In Our Town” anti-racism march in Bloomington-Normal, which went from what is now the McLean County Museum of History in downtown Bloomington to Mount Pisgah Baptist Church.

After her retirement from the city, she worked as manager of the Route 66 Visitors Center at the Museum of History.

This story will be updated.

+1 
Barb Adkins

Barb Adkins

 Roger Miller

Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota

0 comments
1
1
0
6
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Explore with Lenore Hidden Creek Nature Sanctuary

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News