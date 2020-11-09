Longtime Bloomington community leader Barb Adkins remembered as doer, giver

BLOOMINGTON — Community leader and retired Bloomington deputy city manager Barb Adkins was remembered Monday as “a doer” and “a giver” who “made everybody feel welcome.”

Adkins, 61, who helped organize the city’s first "Not In Our Town" march, died Saturday.

“Number one was her dedication to the city,” recalled former Alderman Michael Matejka, who worked with her while he served on the Bloomington City Council and with other organizations, such as the antiracism group Not In Our Town. He said she “made everybody feel welcome” and was always looking for ways to move the community forward.

Adkins worked 32 years for the city, retiring in 2014 after eight years as deputy city manager. She began as a part-time police dispatcher and became community relations coordinator in 1993, community affairs specialist in 2000 and deputy city manager in 2006.

In 1996, she was the force behind the anti-racism march from what is now the McLean County Museum of History in downtown Bloomington to Mount Pisgah Baptist Church.