Looking for an outdoor retreat? Shady trails, quiet lake greet visitors to Moraine View
LEROY — If you are looking for solitude and a place to get in touch with nature, try the Tall Timber Trail at Moraine View State Recreation Area.

As its name suggests, the 1½-mile Tall Timber Trail meanders through an area of tall trees that provide comforting shade on a hot summer day and muffle unwanted sounds. Instead of road noise, you’re more likely to hear the bubbling call of a house wren or the rat-a-tat hammering of a pileated woodpecker.

Interspersed among the trees are backpack campsites with picnic tables and fire rings. There are a total of 33 primitive campsites along the Tall Timber backpack trail and Catfish Bay walk-in camping area. If you prefer a less rustic experience, the main campground has 137 Class A sites.

Located about 15 miles southeast of Bloomington-Normal and four miles north of LeRoy, the park encompasses 1,687 acres.

The park is named for its position along a glacial moraine, a ridge of gravel and rock left in the last Ice Age. As you drive along North 2600 East Road toward the entrance road, you’ll notice you are ascending a hill, especially if you are on a bicycle or approaching from LeRoy. At the crest of the hill, a sign directs you to turn east.

Download PDF Moraine View park map

A focal point of Moraine View is Dawson Lake. Its five miles of shoreline are popular for fishing. With a 10-horsepower limit on boat motors, the lake is also often used for kayaking.

“I like the openness and not having big boats running around,” said John Brewer of Gibson City, who kayaked there Thursday with his wife and children. 

Don’t own a boat? No problem. Moraine View Restaurant and Kayak Rental has single and double sit-on-top kayaks, canoes and rowboats for rent.

“Most of the shoreline is tree-lined, so your views are really nice,” said Diane Bilski, who operates the concession with her husband, Enrique Lopez.

The park has more than 10 miles of hiking and equestrian trails.

Download PDF Moraine View State Recreation Area

The half-mile Tanglewood Self-Guiding Nature Trail is a great place to look for dragonflies. It recently received some improvements as part of an Eagle Scout project by Owen Jones.

If you have little ones with you, someone with limited mobility or just want a relatively flat trail that leads through the woods to the lakeshore, try the half-mile Timber Point Trail.

Though summer is most popular, Moraine View is also a great place for fall colors, cross-country skiing and spring wildflowers.

Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota

IF YOU GO

WHAT: Moraine View State Recreation Area

DIRECTIONS: From Bloomington, take Illinois 9 east to North 2600 East Road (Lexington-LeRoy blacktop) and go south until you see the entrance sign about 4 miles north of LeRoy.

ON THE WEB: bit.ly/MoraineView

ABOUT THIS STORY

"Explore with Lenore" columns appear on Mondays in The Pantagraph featuring places to go, things to do and sights to see within about 100 miles of Bloomington-Normal. Reporter Lenore Sobota is an outdoor enthusiast who enjoys hiking, biking, birding and kayaking. Got an idea for her to check out? Email her at lenore.sobota@lee.net.

