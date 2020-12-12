Looking for Christmas lights in Central Illinois? Check out our map!

We asked Pantagraph readers to tell us about holiday light displays in Central Illinois.
Your photos: Bloomington-Normal Christmas decorations
2601 Interlocken Drive, Bloomington
2001 Haverhill Country Club Park, Normal
1101 Bakewell Ave., Normal
401 W. Summit St., Normal
1604 Aurora Way, Normal
607 Thomas Drive, Heyworth
603 S. Mercer Ave., Bloomington
3307 Monticello Road, Bloomington
