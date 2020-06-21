Looking for new reads? Books to Benefit offers curbside shopping
0 comments

Looking for new reads? Books to Benefit offers curbside shopping

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL — Books to Benefit, a local nonprofit organization supporting literacy, is offering electronic ordering, curbside pick-up and appointment shopping.

Money raised from the sales goes to support the STAR Adult Literacy program

In-person donations are accepted from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays.

For curbside pickup, the organization is offering two options: $5 "surprise bags" with 10 books from a genre of your choice (mystery/thriller, romance, western, etc.), or a wish list of no more than 10 books per message. Pictures of some of those books are available on the organization's Facebook page. 

Appointment shopping is for volume buyers who anticipate spending at least $75.

Visit the Books to Benefit Facebook page or books2benefit.com for more information.

PHOTOS: A look back at State Farm in Bloomington

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Loss of gaming machines to quarantine is a blow for many

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News