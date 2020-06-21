Looking for new reads? Books to Benefit offers curbside shopping

NORMAL — Books to Benefit, a local nonprofit organization supporting literacy, is offering electronic ordering, curbside pick-up and appointment shopping.
Money raised from the sales goes to support the STAR Adult Literacy program.
In-person donations are accepted from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays.
For curbside pickup, the organization is offering two options: $5 "surprise bags" with 10 books from a genre of your choice (mystery/thriller, romance, western, etc.), or a wish list of no more than 10 books per message. Pictures of some of those books are available on the organization's Facebook page.
Appointment shopping is for volume buyers who anticipate spending at least $75.
Visit the Books to Benefit Facebook page or books2benefit.com for more information.
