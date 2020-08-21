Looking to get outside? Rader Family Farms hosts Sunflower Days festival this weekend

Normal — Sunflowers are in full bloom, and Rader Family Farms is opening its doors for everyone to enjoy a field of yellow.
Although there were some hiccups early on, Rader Family Farms is excited to host its first Sunflower Days festival this weekend, said Donna Verda, Rader Family Farms marketing director.
The festival will run 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday with hourly tour and viewing schedules of the field to ensure social distancing. Masks will be required when riding the tram and when social distancing cannot be maintained.
People must scheduled prepaid visits to the sunflower field. To schedule a time visit bit.ly/RaderFarms. Tickets are $10 for people ages 15 and older, and $5 for children 3 through 14 years old. Children younger than 3 are admitted for free.
Tickets include a tram ride experience or a walk to the sunflower field with a tour guide, and hourlong entry to the field and one cut sunflower per each paid admission. Photo stops are available for friends and family to enjoy.
Sunflower kits and crafts will be available outside the sunflower field. A face painter, who will paint arms and knees rather than faces, will be on site from noon to 3 p.m., as well as a food truck.
The farm is also offering $50 photography sessions for professional photographers and their clients for 6 to 8 a.m. and 7 to 8:30 p.m. Appointment times are available at https://bit.ly/2QbAfxn.
When the Rader family originally planned the Sunflower festival, they promised two acres of sunflowers for people to enjoy. However they discovered early on that half of one acre did not germinate, said Verda.
Then with just two weeks ago a major storm damaged a portion of the field. The Rader family is offering a complementary coupon for an apple cider slushy or a six-pack of pumpkin doughnuts, Verda said.
Lynn and Linda Rader opened Rader Family Farms in 2009 after seeing how much people enjoyed experiencing farm life. The farm typically operates seasonally beginning in September with agriculture-themed activities for children and family.
