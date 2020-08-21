Looking to get outside? Rader Family Farms hosts Sunflower Days festival this weekend

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Normal — Sunflowers are in full bloom, and Rader Family Farms is opening its doors for everyone to enjoy a field of yellow.

Although there were some hiccups early on, Rader Family Farms is excited to host its first Sunflower Days festival this weekend, said Donna Verda, Rader Family Farms marketing director.

The festival will run 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday with hourly tour and viewing schedules of the field to ensure social distancing. Masks will be required when riding the tram and when social distancing cannot be maintained.

People must scheduled prepaid visits to the sunflower field. To schedule a time visit bit.ly/RaderFarms. Tickets are $10 for people ages 15 and older, and $5 for children 3 through 14 years old. Children younger than 3 are admitted for free.

Tickets include a tram ride experience or a walk to the sunflower field with a tour guide, and hourlong entry to the field and one cut sunflower per each paid admission. Photo stops are available for friends and family to enjoy.