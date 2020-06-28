You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Love craft beer? New fundraiser supports local breweries and the Children's Discovery Museum
0 comments
top story

Love craft beer? New fundraiser supports local breweries and the Children's Discovery Museum

{{featured_button_text}}
Destihl file photo

Destihl founder and CEO Matt Potts shows products for sale Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, at the company's brewery on 1200 Greenbriar Drive in Normal. The brewery is among businesses participating in Craft Beer Bingo. 

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

NORMAL — With many summertime favorite activities canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Children's Discovery Museum is re-imagining Medici's Craft Beer and Jazz Street Fair.

In place of the event, the museum is organizing a monthlong Craft Beer Bingo game to support local breweries and raise money for the museum. 

“Like any business, any nonprofit, any family, we’re having to be nimble and innovative as we figure out how we’re moving forward," said Beth Whisman, director of the Normal Cultural Arts Department and Children's Discovery Museum. "This is just a way our foundation is being creative and we hope the community will play along."

Throughout July, the museum will sell $15 bingo cards that feature participating breweries. Participants can earn stamps for the cards by visiting each business and making a purchase. 

Participating breweries include Medici in Normal, Keg Grove Brewing Company, Destihl Brewery, White Oak Brewing and Lil Beaver Brewery.

Once participants have completed a bingo they can submit their card to the museum to be entered to win prizes. The grand raffle prize this year is $500 in cash. Participating breweries are supplying other prizes, such as a growler of the month membership with Keg Grove Brewery.

Each completed bingo is an additional raffle entry, with the maximum of five per card. Stamps can be collected throughout July. Cards must be submitted to the museum by 5 p.m. Aug. 6, with winners announced the next day. 

Bingo cards can be purchased online or through the museum store, which is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

The Children's Discovery Museum is one of the main beneficiaries of Medici's annual Craft Beer and Jazz Street Fair, raising nearly $5,000 to support scholarships for museum day camps and reduced admission for families in need.

The festival attracts thousands of people to Uptown Normal to listen to music and sample craft beer.

"Our doors have been closed since March and that is very hard," said Whisman. "It gives us some hope and hop opportunity to have something feel normal when everything is obviously abnormal."

A look back: Iconic symbols of Bloomington-Normal

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News