Love craft beer? New fundraiser supports local breweries and the Children's Discovery Museum

CRAFT BEER BINGO

WHEN: Participate during the month of July. Completed cards are due by 5 p.m. Aug. 6.

COST: $15 per card

PARTICIPATING BREWERIES: Medici in Normal, Keg Grove Brewing Co., Destihl Brewery, White Oak Brewing, Lil Beaver Brewery.

PRIZES: First prize, $500 cash; second prize, Growler & Crowler Club Membership from Keg Grove Brewing Company and $50 gift certificate for brats from Bloomington Meats; third prize, $50 Medici Gift Card

TO REGISTER: Visit childrensdiscoverymuseum.net or visit the museum store, 101 E. Beaufort St. in Normal, open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.