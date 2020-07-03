Love gardens? You can tour some of Bloomington-Normal's finest next weekend.

BLOOMINGTON — “Peaceful” is the word both Todd Ingold and his wife, Mary Kay Bennett, use to describe their yard, which will be part of the Glorious Garden Festival Garden Walk on Friday and Saturday.
“We find an ability to relax back here, which is something we all need right now,” said Bennett, as she pointed out colorful flowers, shady trees and a water feature behind their southeast Bloomington home. “There’s something healing and refreshing for people’s souls when they sit outside and see nature.”
That’s why they have agreed to share it.
Their garden is one of nine private gardens that will be part of the 24th annual garden walk, a fundraiser for the David Davis Mansion Foundation. The event helps provide long-term support for the restoration and preservation of Sarah Davis’s 1870s garden at the mansion. A tour of Sarah’s Garden is also part of the event.
The walk takes on extra importance this year because other events had to be canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, said Donna Dickson, one of the organizers.
“It was a difficult decision to make with everything else happening,” said Dickson. But they moved the event from June to July and decided to go ahead because it is outside and there are never more than 50 people together in one place.
“We are encouraging people to keep social distance and wear face masks. We want it to be a safe event where people feel comfortable,” she said.
This is the first time Ingold and Bennett have participated in the garden walk, although the location was on the tour in 2011. They bought the house in 2018.
“There were 41 mature trees on it when we bought it. As they have died, we’ve added others so whoever has this oasis in the future will have trees,” Bennett said.
But it’s not just trees. The yard is full of colorful flowers, including begonias, rhododendrons, petunias and azaleas.
There are also unique and fanciful objects. An old bike surrounded by flowers here. A whimsical bird there. “We like to bring some fun into it,” she said.
The couple has been married just about three years.
"We say that we’re opposites but it works really well," Bennett said. "And we try to do the same thing in our garden. We bring a mixture of perennials and annuals, tropicals versus local flowers, emphasizing a lot of color."
“We’re not scientists," Ingold said. "We pick what we think looks pretty.”
Variety is a element not only of their garden, but of the walk itself.
“We work really hard at getting a good variety of gardens,” Dickson said. There are small gardens that people have done themselves; “hardscape” gardens with patios, walkways or other professionally done elements; vegetable gardens; and water gardens.
This year’s theme is “Garden Visions.” For longtime gardeners, it’s an opportunity to see what other people are doing and get inspiration, she said, and “for people who are starting out, they can look and see and say, ‘Oh, I could do that.’”
Tickets are $18 in advance and $20 the day of the event; $10 for anyone under 18. They can be purchased through the end of the day Thursday at www.daviddavismansion.org or though noon Thursday at sponsoring landscape vendors: AB Hatchery & Garden Center, Casey’s Garden Shop & Florist, Growing Grounds Lawn & Garden Center & Florist and Wendell Niepagen Greenhouses & Garden Center.
The garden walk starts at the David Davis Mansion, where people will receive an event coupon, resource guide and map. Drive-through service is available. The tickets are good for both days so people can travel at their own pace, visiting some gardens on Friday and others on Saturday.
