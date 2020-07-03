Love gardens? You can tour some of Bloomington-Normal's finest next weekend.

“We are encouraging people to keep social distance and wear face masks. We want it to be a safe event where people feel comfortable,” she said.

This is the first time Ingold and Bennett have participated in the garden walk, although the location was on the tour in 2011. They bought the house in 2018.

“There were 41 mature trees on it when we bought it. As they have died, we’ve added others so whoever has this oasis in the future will have trees,” Bennett said.

But it’s not just trees. The yard is full of colorful flowers, including begonias, rhododendrons, petunias and azaleas.

There are also unique and fanciful objects. An old bike surrounded by flowers here. A whimsical bird there. “We like to bring some fun into it,” she said.

The couple has been married just about three years.

"We say that we’re opposites but it works really well," Bennett said. "And we try to do the same thing in our garden. We bring a mixture of perennials and annuals, tropicals versus local flowers, emphasizing a lot of color."

“We’re not scientists," Ingold said. "We pick what we think looks pretty.”