Lytle Pool in Mattoon facing lifeguard shortage for reopening, seeking applicants

MATTOON — The Mattoon Township Park District hopes to reopen Lytle Pool this summer after it was closed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic but it is facing a potential lifeguard shortage.
Consequently, Lytle Park and Pool Superintendent Justin Grady is seeking lifeguard applicants and encouraging them to sign up for upcoming guarding classes at the Mattoon Area Family YMCA and Sullivan Civic Center. Lytle Pool may also host a class in late May before reopening for the season on Memorial Day weekend.
Grady said many of Lytle Pool's lifeguards took classes before the start of the 2019 swimming season, but lifeguard certification is for only two years in Illinois. He said of those who are still certified, only eight are returning for the 2021 season. He said 12 lifeguards are needed to staff a full shift at Lytle Pool and 35 are needed to staff the entire season.
"I am looking for a lot of lifeguards this year," Grady said.
Applicants must pass their classes before Lytle Pool can hire them, Grady said. The park district is considering options for reimbursing lifeguards for their class costs after they have worked all season at the pool, he said.
"There has been a national shortage of lifeguards for some time. This last year has not helped by any means," YMCA Aquatics Director Austin Birch said of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Birch said the YMCA plans to post its lifeguard course schedule by the end of this week so that students can start signing up up next week. Each course will total approximately 30 hours and be spread out across several days. Different courses are scheduled to be held in March, April, May and June, with the class time being divided between the YMCA and the Sullivan Civic Center.
There are three prerequisites that perspective lifeguards should be able to complete before the first day of their class, Birch said. These prerequisites consist of the students completing a 300 yard swim, a timed event involving the retrieval of a 10 pound brick, and treading water for 2 minutes using only their legs. Participants must be at least 15 years old by the last day of class.
"Most commonly, the folks that end up lifeguarding are high school and college students, teachers who are not teaching during the summer, stay-at-home moms, and retired adults," Birch said.
More information about the lifeguard classes is available by calling the YMCA at (217) 234-9494. More information about applying for guard jobs at Lytle is available by calling (217) 234-2464.