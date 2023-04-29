BLOOMINGTON — At birth, Jadon Nafziger, 14, suffered a brachial plexus injury that limited mobility in his right arm, but it has never limited his ability to do what he wants.

"I mean, I don't really know anything else because it was at birth," said Jadon, of Mackinaw. "I've always had it this way, but I adapt to it and everything."

Whether it was starting to walk at 10 months old or using his feet to play with Legos, Jadon has always found ways to overcome his limited mobility and develop his own skills.

Now he has taken his skills even further with air rifle shooting.

"It's such a difficult sport, and to see Jadon picking it up so quickly and being eager to listen and improve is a testament to his character," said Joe Miller, director of Central Illinois Precision Shooting in Bloomington.

Over the past three years, Jadon has been able to improve his accuracy with air rifle shooting and garner the attention of the USA Paralympic Team.

Paralympic shooting is a test of accuracy and control in which competitors use pistols or rifles to fire a series of shots at a stationary target. It is among the sports at the Summer Paralympic Games, next held in 2024.

In Jadon's case, he uses an air rifle chambered in .177 caliber pellets and shoots at 10-meter targets — but before he even knew of the sport, he was shooting targets with a .22-caliber rifle (always with supervision, his parents stress).

Jadon's father, Matt Nafziger, said he saw his son's interest in shooting and looked around for programs until he found Central Illinois Precision Shooting. Together, they decided to visit for an orientation night.

"We thought he'd come out here a couple of nights a week and we'd play around with it, but they had no idea that he would be shooting at a national level," Matt Nafziger said. "It's all coming kind of fast."

Miller, who has been coaching athletes in shooting for about 29 years, said the sport is not as easy as most people would assume. When he hosts their orientation day in September, most students stop attending practices a few weeks afterward, he said.

"The reality of it is we'll lose over half simply because this is hard work," Miller said. "This isn't like your video games. You're not going to buy it Friday after school and be done Sunday night."

Due to his limited mobility, Jadon uses a one-point brace to steady the rifle when shooting. His father loads ammunition for him, but during competitions, he cannot speak or say anything to his son, Miller said.

"It's just fascinating for me to see somebody like Jadon have that much focus and concentration even with all these limitations," Miller added.

The program has eight student athletes participating in competitions and working toward scholarships to compete at the collegiate level, Miller said.

The tradition of shooting competitions in America dates back hundreds of years, long before the increasingly passionate national debate prompted by a surge in gun violence and mass shootings.

Miller said it can be difficult to get new students to join the sport, because people may have preconceived notions about guns. But he said shooting offers young people from all backgrounds an opportunity to build confidence and learn how to be responsible.

"Everybody can do this, whether you're disabled or not," Miller said. "It's the coolest sport in the world, but you got to be willing to work at it; that's the biggest thing."

Jadon has been invited to competitions around the nation, including the recent 2023 Rifle Junior Olympic Championships in Colorado Springs, Colorado. There, he won three Paralympic silver medals for his performance with an air rifle and a small-bore rifle with .22-caliber bullets, and caught the attention of a coach on the USA Paralympic Team.

Jadon's mother, Kiana Nafziger, said while the community for Paralympic shooters is smaller than many other sports, everyone competing is helping and supporting each other along the way.

"The junior Paralympic experience has been really good for us," Kiana Nafziger said. "His goal is to become a resident athlete out at USA Shooting and maybe, hopefully, have time to go to school while (he's) out there."

USA Shooting is a nonprofit and the national governing body for shooting sports in America. It is headquartered at the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs.

Jadon said he plans to keep training and participating in shooting competitions, in hopes of someday representing the United States in the Paralympics.

"You got to adapt to everything, because you might not be able to do that thing, but you got to figure out how to to do it," Jadon said. "I don't know why I enjoy it. I just like it (and) it's a challenge."

