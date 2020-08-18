You are the owner of this article.
Man found dead in Normal had been reported missing
breaking top story

Kathy Yoder - file photo

McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder talks about death data for the county for 2019 at her office Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, in the McLean County Law and Justice Center in downtown Bloomington.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

NORMAL — Authorities on Tuesday said the man found dead in a wooded area in Normal was identified as Alexander Goldman, 52, who had been reported missing Aug. 3

There is no preliminary evidence of foul play, McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder said Tuesday. A cause of death and toxicology report are pending. 

Police said officers were called around 12:30 p.m. Monday to a wooded area in north Normal near Greenbriar Drive and Hershey Road for a report of a possible body in the area. Officers located the body upon their arrival.

The case remains under investigation by the Normal Police Department and the McLean County Coroner’s Office.

Police previously sought the public's help to find Goldman, of Normal, who was last contacted July 31. Officials had said there were no signs of foul play but Goldman's family believed he might be in distress. 

The Normal Police Department said it wanted to thank the friends, coworkers and agencies that participated in the search for Goldman during the past two weeks. 

Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @AllisonAPetty

