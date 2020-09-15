Man in fatal DeWitt County crash identified

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CLINTON — The DeWitt County coroner on Tuesday released the identity of the man who died in an Interstate 74 crash on Sunday.

Enock Bor was pronounced dead at the scene. He was in an eastbound vehicle that went off the roadway at 11 a.m. near Farmer City.

Preliminary autopsy results indicate Bor’s death is due to cranial and internal injuries, the coroner's office said.

PHOTOS: Have you seen these missing Illinois children?

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0