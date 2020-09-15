 Skip to main content
Man in fatal DeWitt County crash identified
Man in fatal DeWitt County crash identified

CLINTON — The DeWitt County coroner on Tuesday released the identity of the man who died in an Interstate 74 crash on Sunday.

Enock Bor was pronounced dead at the scene. He was in an eastbound vehicle that went off the roadway at 11 a.m. near Farmer City. 

Preliminary autopsy results indicate Bor’s death is due to cranial and internal injuries, the coroner's office said. 

