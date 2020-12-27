Manager of BCPA facing domestic battery charge

BLOOMINGTON — The manager of the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts is facing a domestic battery charge after his arrest earlier this month.

James A. Mack, 52, was arrested on the morning of Dec. 11, following an argument at his home. According to court documents, Mack and the victim, a minor, were arguing while the victim was seated at the kitchen table.

“The defendant pushed (the victim) off her chair, causing her to fall to the floor,” the probable cause statement affirmed. “Officers spoke with the defendant about the incident, who confirmed that he pushed (the victim) out of the chair.”

There were no injuries reported.

Mack appeared before a judge last Saturday and is scheduled for arraignment on Tuesday.