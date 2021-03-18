March 28 Run for Hope to benefit Home Sweet Home Ministries of Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — Fleet Feet Bloomington will host the seventh annual Run for Hope at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, March 28, to benefit Home Sweet Home Ministries.

The race will feature a 10K, 5K and a Kids Fun Run beginning and ending at the Home Sweet Home Ministries Warehouse, 1700 W. Washington St., Bloomington.

All net proceeds from the Run for Hope will support the programs and services of Home Sweet Home Ministries, including shelter operations, dining services, Rapid Rehousing and the Bread for Life Food Co-op. Collection bins will also be on site for shoes and clothing items for Home Sweet Home Ministries to recycle and repurpose.

To sign up or volunteer, visit www.fleetfeetbloomington.com, click on the “Upcoming Races” tab and select Run For Hope.

For more information, contact Fleet Feet Bloomington owner Julie Sibley at 309-808-3220 or julie@fleetfeetbloomington.com.

