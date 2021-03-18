March 28 Run for Hope to benefit Home Sweet Home Ministries of Bloomington

All net proceeds from the Run for Hope will support the programs and services of Home Sweet Home Ministries, including shelter operations, dining services, Rapid Rehousing and the Bread for Life Food Co-op. Collection bins will also be on site for shoes and clothing items for Home Sweet Home Ministries to recycle and repurpose.
A pedestrian bridge over Kickapoo Creek carries the nearly mile-long paved path between The Grove at Kickapoo Creek subdivision and Benjamin Elementary School. The trees in the background along Ireland Grove Road will be a haven for warblers during the spring bird migration.
The 85 acres of restored prairie and wetlands at The Grove park in southeast Bloomington is not your typical park.
1 of 8
A red-winged blackbird sings over the prairie at The Grove park in southeast Bloomington on Wednesday.
Lenore Sobota
A muskrat looks for breakfast in a marshy area in a restored wetlands at The Grove in southeast Bloomington on Wednesday.
Lenore Sobota
A sign posted at The Grove by the Friends of Kickapoo Creek displays the variety of fish species found in the Kickapoo Creek basin.
Lenore Sobota
A pedestrian bridge over Kickapoo Creek carries the nearly mile-long paved path between The Grove at Kickapoo Creek subdivision and Benjamin Elementary School. The trees in the background along Ireland Grove Road will be a haven for warblers during the spring bird migration.
Lenore Sobota
A migrating ring-necked duck pauses on a pond in the restored wetlands at The Grove park in southeast Bloomington.
Lenore Sobota
A prescribed burn on March 9, 2021, at The Grove park in southeast Bloomington helps control invasive plants and weeds while replenishing the prairie.
Lenore Sobota
Three children check out Kickapoo Creek from a bridge on the biking/hiking path at The Grove at Kickapoo Creek in July 2019.
LENORE SOBOTA, PANTAGRAPH FILE PHOTO
Yellow coneflowers bloom in the restored prairie at The Grove at Kickapoo Creek in July 2019.