March is a critical month for Central Illinois farmers

Farmers and others use the predictions as planning tools, particularly as they relate to snow melt, frozen ground, spring rain and river flow rates, said Chris Miller, warning coordination meteorologist with the NWS in Lincoln.

Central Illinois appears to be in a good spot for spring rains and frost depth, he said. The mild winter means the ground should allow the rain to soak in, Miller said.

“Last year was one of those years that were kind of a worst-case scenario,” Miller said. “Not only did we have a lot of snow on the ground in February, as we got into March we started to rapidly warm up and we melted all that snow at one time.”

In addition, Illinois had a lot of rain, with "just one rainfall-producing system after another,” he said.

Kirby Wagner, assistant director of transportation and infrastructure with the Illinois Farm Bureau, said farmers this year hope for less rain so they can plant on time. He's concerned more about flooding, because many areas haven’t been rebuilt from last year.

“The biggest part of last year’s flooding was the duration,” Wagner said. “Yes, there was high flood, but it didn’t drain quickly, it didn’t go away for several weeks. It would be a big concern if that comes again.”