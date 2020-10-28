 Skip to main content
Mark Peterson named Connect Transit's next interim general manager
Mark Peterson named Connect Transit's next interim general manager

Connect Transit file photo

A Connect Transit bus cruises down Alexander Road in southwest Bloomington on July 21. 

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

NORMAL — Connect Transit is getting another interim general manager.

Trustees named former Normal city manager Mark Peterson to the position to replace the departing Martin Glaze.

Glaze had been appointed after Isaac Throne resigned July 31. Glaze, who previously was chief operating officer with Connect Transit, told The Pantagraph he has an opportunity out of state that he said will bring him closer to family. 

"I've thoroughly enjoyed my time here with Connect, and I love the area," Glaze said.

His last day is Friday.

Thorne left in August to become director of transit for Knoxville Area Transit in Tennessee.

Peterson was Normal's city manager for 20 years. He is known for his involvement in shaping major projects, including the uptown development, the Constitution Trail Centre, Rivian, and the Shoppes at College Hills.

Peterson retired in 2018 after a 30-year career with the town.

Mark Peterson mug shot

Peterson 

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

