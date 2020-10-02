Mark Welp moves to evening anchor role for WMBD

PEORIA — Mark Welp, a longtime morning news personality for the Peoria and Bloomington-Normal areas, is moving into an evening anchor role for WMBD.

Welp jointed the WMBD/WYZZ news team in October 2017. Previously, he was a morning show co-host for the former WHOI-TV for 11 years.

He will assume the evening anchor position from Eugene Daniel, whose last day at the station is Oct. 9, the station said in a statement. Daniel is leaving WMBD after nearly 10 years and heading to a television news operation in Norfolk, Virginia, to be closer to family.

“I am thrilled to be joining the evening team on WMBD and WYZZ,” Welp said in a statement. “After doing mornings for all these years in Central Illinois, I look forward to bringing my style of anchoring and reporting to the evening shows and working with the best television and digital news team in the market!”

Welp will host the 4 p.m. news on WMBD before joining Central Illinois native Kimberly Eiten at the anchor desk at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. The two will also anchor the WYZZ news at 9 p.m.