Markwell takes DeWitt state's attorney nomination

CLINTON — DeWitt County State’s Attorney Dan Markwell held off a challenge from Clinton attorney Stephanie Scoles in a race for the Republican nomination for the seat.

Markwell finished with 1,235 votes in Tuesday's election, while Scoles finished with 1,103.

“I plan on continuing to make sound charging decisions to hold criminals accountable while doing so in a financially responsible manner in line with the budget as provided by the County Board and the resources available in the community,” Markwell said.

In County Board races, incumbent Cole Ritter lost his bid for another term in District A. Claro “Buck” Carter finished as the top vote-getter in the four-person race for three seats with 488 votes. Jamie Prestegaard and Aaron Kammeyer each tallied 479 votes. Ritter finished with 262 votes.

Three seats also were in contention in District C. Incumbents Jay Wickenhauser (337 votes) and County Board Chairman David Newberg (335) both won nominations and will be joined on the general election ballot by newcomer Megan Myers (350). Steve Oswald (308) and Thomas Clayton Koshinski (290) rounded out the race.

