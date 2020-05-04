Masks required for all St. Joseph, Saint James visitors

BLOOMINGTON — Wearing masks is required of everyone entering OSF HealthCare St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington and Saint James-John W. Albrecht Medical Center in Pontiac, as both hospitals try to limit the spread of COVID-19.
The mask requirement took effect Monday, said St. Joseph President Lynn Fulton and Saint James Community Relations Coordinator Pam Meiner. Until Monday, wearing of masks had been strongly recommended but not mandatory, Fulton said.
Advocate Aurora Health facilities, including Advocate BroMenn Medical Center in Normal and Advocate Eureka Hospital in Eureka, have had a universal masking policy since March 31, said Public Affairs Coordinator Lynn Hutley.
Meanwhile, Fulton said Monday that St. Joseph would not be loosening its visitor restrictions as announced late last week.
The hospital released a statement late last week that it would allow one visitor per patient beginning Wednesday provided the visitor passed a temperature and COVID-19 symptom screening and had a mask.
But Fulton said Monday that visitor restrictions in place for several weeks would remain. That means no visitors except one visitor each for pediatric patients, end-of-life situations and women in labor, she said.
"Per the Illinois Department of Public Health guidelines for hospitals and surgery centers to resume elective surgeries and procedures, visitors should be restricted unless needed or necessary for patient care," she said.
At BroMenn and Eureka, "Our no-visitor policy remains in effect," Hutley said. "Examples of exceptions to the policy include pediatric caregiver, companion of laboring mother and end-of-life situations."
At Saint James, "We have not determined specifically when we will begin allowing visitors again but I anticipate that decision to be made in the next few days," Meiner said.
"Wearing a mask over the nose and mouth helps to contain respiratory secretions and reduces the risk of spreading COVID-19," Fulton said in a statement. "Masking is additional protection which will address asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic transmission of the virus."
Patients will be given a mask to wear while interacting with medical staff. Visitors and vendors will be asked to wear their own masks; if they don't have one, they will be provided a disposable mask.
OSF staff are required to wear masks in public places.
"All of these restrictions are in place to care for our patients, our health care team and visitors," Fulton said. Patients who can't have in-person visitors may work with staff to connect with family members virtually, Fulton said.
