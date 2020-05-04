Masks required for all St. Joseph, Saint James visitors

The hospital released a statement late last week that it would allow one visitor per patient beginning Wednesday provided the visitor passed a temperature and COVID-19 symptom screening and had a mask.

But Fulton said Monday that visitor restrictions in place for several weeks would remain. That means no visitors except one visitor each for pediatric patients, end-of-life situations and women in labor, she said.

"Per the Illinois Department of Public Health guidelines for hospitals and surgery centers to resume elective surgeries and procedures, visitors should be restricted unless needed or necessary for patient care," she said.

At BroMenn and Eureka, "Our no-visitor policy remains in effect," Hutley said. "Examples of exceptions to the policy include pediatric caregiver, companion of laboring mother and end-of-life situations."

At Saint James, "We have not determined specifically when we will begin allowing visitors again but I anticipate that decision to be made in the next few days," Meiner said.

"Wearing a mask over the nose and mouth helps to contain respiratory secretions and reduces the risk of spreading COVID-19," Fulton said in a statement. "Masking is additional protection which will address asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic transmission of the virus."