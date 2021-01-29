MCHD: 'We continue to ask for the public's patience' as vaccination phase continues

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight urged the public to be patient with the agency as a limited number of staff attempt to manage "hundreds to thousands" of calls and emails per day amid the COVID-19 vaccination phase.
McKnight told reporters in a media call Friday that staff are busy reaching out to people who received their first COVID-19 shot during the week of Jan. 5, arranging appointments for the second dose. Claims that emails or phone calls don't go through are investigated, she said, with the conclusion as of now that "we are still receiving emails through all of our email addresses and we're responding to them."
"It may take us a while, but they're going through," McKnight said, adding that the call center has added "more" lines recently for a volume of calls that are "far exceeding what I think anyone could handle at this point."
"We continue to ask for the public's patience as we respond to many emails, phone calls and voicemails," she said.
Demand for vaccine in McLean County — with a population over 170,000 — has far outpaced the supply. For this reason, clinics have been limited in both the amount of vaccine held as well as the number of appointments available during any given clinic.
McKnight said the county expects to receive a shipment of around 1,900 doses next week, an amount determined by the state.
That number doesn't reflect vaccine shipments by the federal government to retailers like Walgreens, Jewel-Osco and Hy-Vee, which, like MCHD, have vaccination appointments that are booked almost immediately.
MCHD reports that over 10,500 vaccine doses have been administered in the county since Jan. 5, although appointments to get the COVID-19 vaccine remain difficult to get. Day-of appointments opening up due to cancellations or no-shows have largely not been available, McKnight said, since that "hasn't been much of an issue."
Cases up Friday
MCHD also reported Friday that the number of positive tests jumped by more than 100 since Thursday: 122 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Friday, pushing the county's cumulative total to 13,768.
As a result, more people are in isolation: 503, currently.
Among the 366 people in McLean County who've tested positive for the coronavirus since Jan. 22, those in their 20s reported the most cases of any other age group, adding up to 94 cases.
Teenagers between 18-19 accounted for 63 of the cases; 44 cases were split among children ages 1 to 17.
The total cases by age group are as follows:
Younger than 1 — 1 new case
Ages 1-17 — 44 new cases
18-19 — 63
20s — 94
30s — 42
40s — 35
50s — 33
60s — 2
70s — 15
80s — 9
90s — 3
MCHD reported six additional people have died, making the county's total death count 152 people. The deaths include a man and a woman in their 90s who lived in long-term care facilities; and two men in their 80s and another man and another woman in their 90s who were not associated with long-term care living.
The county's test positivity rate ticked up slightly with the new cases reported Friday. From the rolling seven-day positivity rate of 4.3% published Thursday, the rate has bumped up to 5%.
Nearly 90% of all county hospital beds are in use, MCHD reported, as are 73% of ICU beds. Those hospitals report 18 people hospitalized due to the virus; MCHD also reported that 21 McLean County residents are in the hospital with the virus.
State update
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 58,357 vaccines were administered Thursday, making it the third day the state has set a new record. While it is still only a fraction of the population, the state is nearing closer to 1 million doses administered, as IDPH said 887,945 vaccines have been given out so far.
More than 1.1 million cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Illinois to date, including the 4,156 new cases announced Friday. There have been 19,138 deaths, with 71 of those announced Friday.