McLean County adds 124 COVID cases, now at 11,479

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County on Wednesday reported 124 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the county's total of probable and confirmed cases to 11,479.
A total of 949 individuals are isolating at home, while 10,403 have been released from isolation and are considered recovered. More than 176,300 tests in a cumulative positivity rate of 6.5%. The rolling seven-day positivity rate is 10.2% through Tuesday.
Sixty-four individuals are hospitalized locally due to COVID-19, with 26 of those being McLean County residents. County hospitals are reporting 69% of ICU beds in use, 86% of total beds in use.
There also were 23 new cases in Livingston County and six in LaSalle County.
Statewide, another 178 deaths were reported on Wednesday. The number of deaths reported daily has stayed above 100 for most of December, and Wednesday’s death toll was the highest it’s been since Dec. 18, when the state reported 181 deaths.
Vaccinations in Illinois are currently going to people within the top priority groups, those seen as some of the most likely to be exposed and the most vulnerable, front-line health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities, in what’s known as “Phase 1a” of distribution.
Last week, Gov. J.B. Pritzker reported that more than 100,000 vaccinations had been administered during the first week. The first vaccinations in Illinois were given Dec. 15.
The state’s next allotment of vaccine is expected to be delivered “on a rolling basis” this week and Monday, according to the governor’s office.
Because of the holiday this week, providers need to certify that they are open and able to receive the shipment, the governor’s office said.
The state has set aside 76,050 doses for a federal program being administered through CVS and Walgreens to give the shots in skilled nursing facilities, which is half the amount needed to give the first dose in all skilled nursing facilities in the state outside of Chicago, according to the governor’s office.
The other half will be reserved over the next two weeks, Pritzker’s office said.
The skilled nursing facility vaccinations through the federal program began in Illinois on Monday, and vaccinations at state-run veterans’ homes has also started.
The state on Wednesday reported 7,374 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, raising the statewide total to 955,380 cases.
The Chicago Tribune contributed to this report.