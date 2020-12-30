McLean County adds 124 COVID cases, now at 11,479

Last week, Gov. J.B. Pritzker reported that more than 100,000 vaccinations had been administered during the first week. The first vaccinations in Illinois were given Dec. 15.

The state’s next allotment of vaccine is expected to be delivered “on a rolling basis” this week and Monday, according to the governor’s office.

Because of the holiday this week, providers need to certify that they are open and able to receive the shipment, the governor’s office said.

The state has set aside 76,050 doses for a federal program being administered through CVS and Walgreens to give the shots in skilled nursing facilities, which is half the amount needed to give the first dose in all skilled nursing facilities in the state outside of Chicago, according to the governor’s office.

The other half will be reserved over the next two weeks, Pritzker’s office said.

The skilled nursing facility vaccinations through the federal program began in Illinois on Monday, and vaccinations at state-run veterans’ homes has also started.

The state on Wednesday reported 7,374 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, raising the statewide total to 955,380 cases.