McLean County adds 180 COVID cases Tuesday
McLean County adds 180 COVID cases Tuesday

A dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is drawn into a syringe for residents and staff at Luther Oaks in Bloomington, Friday.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON — An additional 180 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in McLean County were reported by the McLean County Health Department Tuesday.

That brings the overall total to 13,155 since mid-March. Figures released Tuesday include totals from Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

As of Tuesday, 730 McLean County residents are isolating at home. An additional 12,270 residents have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

The rolling seven-day positivity rate is 6.5% through Monday.

Twenty-one McLean County residents and six out-of-county residents remain hospitalized with COVID-19. McLean County hospitals are reporting 50% of ICU beds in use, 69% of total beds in use.

Over 6,000 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in McLean County. The IDPH has created a dashboard on their website to track vaccine delivered and administered in the state. The data includes the number of residents in each county who have received a dose of the vaccine and the percentage of the population who have received both doses and are fully vaccinated.

Providers are to report as soon as practicable, but reporting can be delayed as much as 72 hours, which can lead to a lag between vaccines delivered to Illinois and vaccines administered, which is why this number may differ from what McLean County Health Department reports.

This story will be updated.

