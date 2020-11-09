McLean County adds 260 COVID cases; more counties facing tougher rules

While each of the 11 COVID-19 monitoring regions is under “resurgence mitigations” because of high testing or hospitalization numbers, limiting bar and restaurant service to outdoors and gatherings to 25 people or 25% of capacity, three have now qualified for stricter restrictions. The “second tier” of rules — limiting restaurant table sizes to six and prohibiting gatherings of more than 10 people — have applied to Region 1, northwestern Illinois, for Monday. Starting Wednesday, Region 5, the southern tip of the state, and Regions 7 and 8, counties in south- and west-suburban Chicago, move into tier two as well.