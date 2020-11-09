McLean County adds 260 COVID cases; more counties facing tougher rules

BLOOMINGTON — Tougher state COVID rules are coming to parts of Southern Illinois and the Chicago area. Whether Central Illinois counties will face similar restrictions was unknown on Monday, but infection numbers increased throughout the region.
Dr. Aaron Rossi, CEO of Pekin-based Reditus Laboratories, told The Pantagraph on Monday that 10,656 COVID tests were processed at the lab on Sunday, with 1,623 test results coming back positive, for a positivity rate of 15.2%. Reditus does testing at the McLean County Fairgrounds testing site, among others.
"Never seen it like this," Rossi said of the "extremely high" number of tests processed.
In McLean County, two more residents have died of the virus and 260 additional people have been diagnosed since Friday, county health department Administrator Jessica McKnight said.
The deceased were a man in his 50s associated with an assisted living/supported living facility and a man in his 70s not associated with any long-term care facility. That means that 41 have died of the virus since March.
The death of the man was reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health on Saturday but confirmed by the county health department on Monday. Most county health departments stopped reporting COVID numbers during the weekend several weeks ago. Weekend numbers are included now in Monday numbers.
The percent of county residents tested who have tested positive for the virus in the past week rose to 8.7%, compared with 7.5% on Friday. That number has been increasing for several days.
Of the more than 109,000 COVID tests of county residents since March, 5% have tested positive, compared with 4.6% on Friday.
Following U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, IDPH and county health departments are now reporting confirmed and probable COVID cases combined. Previously, the McLean County Health Department just reported confirmed cases.
A confirmed case is verified by lab testing. A probable case meets clinical criteria, meaning the person has COVID-19 symptoms. If a probable case is later confirmed, the case will be counted once.
The total number of COVID cases in McLean County since March 19 is 5,508, including confirmed and probable cases, McKnight said. Because probable cases are now included, McLean County's total number of cases increased by 670 since Friday, McKnight said.
The 952 people isolating at home on Monday was 64 more than on Friday. Thirteen people are hospitalized, the same number as on Friday, with none in intensive care, McKnight said.
Since March, 4,502 county residents have recovered from the virus. With probable cases now included, that's 304 more than on Friday.
Among other Central Illinois counties:
- LaSalle County reported five additional deaths — two men in their 70s, two men in their 80s and a man in his 90s — to bring the number of COVID-related deaths there to 81. In addition, 158 additional people have been diagnosed, increasing the case total to 3,749.
- Tazewell County reported the death of a man in his 70s, who was not a resident of a long-term care facility, increasing that county's number of fatalities to 64. The number of confirmed cases increased by 355 to 3,810.
- Livingston County reported 177 new cases, including 64 Pontiac Correctional Center inmates, increasing that county's case total to 1,153.
- In Woodford County, 119 more people were diagnosed since Friday, to bring that county's case total to 1,040.
- Logan County confirmed 84 additional cases since Friday, increasing its total to 877.
- Ford County announced 71 new cases, bringing its total to 396 confirmed and probable cases.
'Been calling for a national mask mandate for some time'
Gov. J.B. Pritzker and IDPH also announced the additional COVID restrictions in 20 Southern Illinois counties and the four northern Illinois counties.
While each of the 11 COVID-19 monitoring regions is under “resurgence mitigations” because of high testing or hospitalization numbers, limiting bar and restaurant service to outdoors and gatherings to 25 people or 25% of capacity, three have now qualified for stricter restrictions. The “second tier” of rules — limiting restaurant table sizes to six and prohibiting gatherings of more than 10 people — have applied to Region 1, northwestern Illinois, for Monday. Starting Wednesday, Region 5, the southern tip of the state, and Regions 7 and 8, counties in south- and west-suburban Chicago, move into tier two as well.
Statewide, IDPH reported 10,573 new confirmed and probable cases, and 14 additional deaths, bringing the state's totals since March to 498,560 cases and 10,210 deaths. The state began including probable cases in its count on Friday.
The statewide, seven-day positivity rate for COVID cases as a percent of tests for the previous week was 11.4%, compared with 9.6% on Friday.
As of Sunday night, 4,409 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID, with 857 of them in intensive care and 376 on ventilators.
Pritzker also Monday said he welcomed Joe Biden's immediate response as president-elect to the coronavirus pandemic, signaling the incoming Democratic administration's plans could bring welcome health care assistance and relief from destruction caused by the virus.
Biden's first public comments after meeting with a newly formed coronavirus task force were to ask the nation to wear a face covering to slow transmission of the virus, something his defeated opponent, President Donald Trump, had often mocked. And Biden promised during the campaign that he would make testing for and tracing the virus free and widespread.
“I’ve been calling for a national mask mandate for some time,” Pritzker said at his daily COVID-19 briefing in Chicago. “Think about the states around us and the fact that they don’t have mitigations and many of those states, and that has an effect on Illinois where we do have a mask mandate.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
