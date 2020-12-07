McLean County adds 263 new COVID-19 cases

BLOOMINGTON — The number of confirmed and probable cases of the coronavirus in McLean County is inching toward 10,000 after 263 new cases were reported Monday. That brings the total of probable and confirmed cases to 9,337 since March.
As of Monday, 17 McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19. McLean County hospitals are reporting 77% of ICU beds are in use and 88% of total beds are in use.
Also of Monday, 1,246 individuals are isolating at home and 8,016 have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.
“People who are in isolation should stay home until it’s safe for them to be around others,” said McLean County Health Administrator Jessica McKnight. “In the home, anyone sick or infected should separate themselves from others by staying in a specific ‘sick room’ or area and using a separate bathroom (if available). Start making a contact list of "close contacts" that you have Let your contacts know that they may have been exposed and will need to quarantine.
“If you have tested positive for COVID-19 but continue to have no symptoms you still need to isolate. been around 48 hours prior to symptom onset or when you were tested.
People with no symptoms (asymptomatic) can spread the virus to others.”
More than 149,700 tests have been resulted for a cumulative positivity rate of 6.2% The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 9.3% through Sunday.
The McLean County Emergency Management Agency reported that 417 people tested at the Community Based Testing Site on Bloomington’s west side on Sunday. The site is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week.
The Illinois Department of Public Health added another 8,691 cases on Monday, bringing the total number of confirmed and probable cases to 796,264.
An additional 90 deaths were also reported. Those include a woman from Champaign County in her 90s, a man in his 60s and a woman in her 80s from Ford County, a woman in her 70s from Peoria County, a woman in her 60s and a man in his 60s from Tazewell County, and a female over 100 years old from Woodford County.
As of Sunday night, 5,190 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,123 patients were in the ICU and 648 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from November 30 through Sunday is 10.3%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from November 30 – Thursday is 11.9%.
This story will be updated.
