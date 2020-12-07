McLean County adds 263 new COVID-19 cases

BLOOMINGTON — The number of confirmed and probable cases of the coronavirus in McLean County is inching toward 10,000 after 263 new cases were reported Monday. That brings the total of probable and confirmed cases to 9,337 since March.

As of Monday, 17 McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19. McLean County hospitals are reporting 77% of ICU beds are in use and 88% of total beds are in use.

Also of Monday, 1,246 individuals are isolating at home and 8,016 have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

“People who are in isolation should stay home until it’s safe for them to be around others,” said McLean County Health Administrator Jessica McKnight. “In the home, anyone sick or infected should separate themselves from others by staying in a specific ‘sick room’ or area and using a separate bathroom (if available). Start making a contact list of "close contacts" that you have Let your contacts know that they may have been exposed and will need to quarantine.