McLean County adds 32 COVID cases; statewide positivity rate drops further

More than 192,900 tests have been resulted for a cumulative positivity rate of 6.6%. The rolling seven-day positivity rate is 9.8% through Wednesday, Jan. 13.

Twenty-one McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19. County hospitals are reporting 73% of ICU beds in use, 84% of total beds in use and 38 total individuals hospitalized for COVID-19.

No new COVID-related deaths were reported Thursday, leaving that total at 134.

Area counties reporting COVID-related deaths were Tazewell County, a man in his 70s; LaSalle, a man in his 90s; DeWitt, a man in his 70s; Macon, a woman in her 80s; Livingston, a woman in her 80s; and Piatt, a woman in her 90s, according to IDPH.

As of Wednesday night, approximately 972,750 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines have been reported delivered to the state. Of the total delivery, 704,225 doses were delivered to private and public health providers across the state’s 102 counties.

The remaining 268,525 doses were allocated for the federally mandated Pharmacy Partnership program for long-term care facilities.

Over 5,000 doses of the vaccine have been given to McLean County health care workers in hospital and non-hospital settings.