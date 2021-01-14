McLean County adds 32 COVID cases; statewide positivity rate drops further

BLOOMINGTON — Illinois' seven-day rolling COVID-19 case positivity rate decreased slightly on Thursday to 6.8%, remaining below 8% for a sixth consecutive day.
The rate dropped from 7.3% the day prior. The Illinois Department of Public Health on Thursday reported 6,652 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, with an additional 88 deaths. The state has reported 1,052,682 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, and 17,928 deaths across the state’s 102 counties.
The state reported 118,036 test results over the previous 24 hours, more than 40,000 more than in Wednesday’s report and the most since Friday, Jan. 8.
The state has now reported 14.4 million test results since the pandemic began.
As of Wednesday night, there were 3,511 patients in the hospital with COVID-19 and 742 patients in intensive care unit beds, a decrease of seven from the day prior. That left 23.2% of ICU beds available in the state.
There were 382 COVID-19 patients on ventilators, a decrease of four from the day prior.
In Central Illinois, the McLean County Health Department on Thursday reported 32 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the county's total of probable and confirmed cases to 12,829.
At this time 854 individuals are isolating at home, while 11,820 have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.
More than 192,900 tests have been resulted for a cumulative positivity rate of 6.6%. The rolling seven-day positivity rate is 9.8% through Wednesday, Jan. 13.
Twenty-one McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19. County hospitals are reporting 73% of ICU beds in use, 84% of total beds in use and 38 total individuals hospitalized for COVID-19.
No new COVID-related deaths were reported Thursday, leaving that total at 134.
Area counties reporting COVID-related deaths were Tazewell County, a man in his 70s; LaSalle, a man in his 90s; DeWitt, a man in his 70s; Macon, a woman in her 80s; Livingston, a woman in her 80s; and Piatt, a woman in her 90s, according to IDPH.
As of Wednesday night, approximately 972,750 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines have been reported delivered to the state. Of the total delivery, 704,225 doses were delivered to private and public health providers across the state’s 102 counties.
The remaining 268,525 doses were allocated for the federally mandated Pharmacy Partnership program for long-term care facilities.
Over 5,000 doses of the vaccine have been given to McLean County health care workers in hospital and non-hospital settings.
While some communities have been able to transition into the next phase of vaccine distribution, Gov. J.B. Pritzker has not yet determined when the next phase will be statewide.
Pritzker is expected to make a formal announcement yet this week as to when the entire state can begin vaccinating in Phase 1B.
Phase 1A, which includes health care workers and long-term care facility residents, is still continuing. But some counties have started vaccinating in Phase 1B, which includes non-health care essential workers and residents over the age of 65.
Approximately 414, 296 vaccines had been administered, including 51,891 vaccines administered for long-term care facilities, as of Wednesday night.
The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 26,703 doses.
Robyn Gautschy Skaggs of The Pantagraph contributed to this report.
