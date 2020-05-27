McLean County adds 4 COVID cases; total now 216

As of Wednesday, Illinois has 114,306 cases, including 5,083 deaths in 100 counties.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories reported 17,179 test specimens for a total of 803,973. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate (the percentage of tests that yield positive results) from May 20-26 is 8.6%.

Some 112 people were tested Tuesday at the COVID testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, which is now accommodating walk-in patients as well as people who drive up in vehicles. Pedestrians must remain outside of the building and wait for testing staff to approach.

The site is now operated by Pekin-based Reditus Laboratories, which uses a self-swab test. Testing is not limited to McLean County residents and there is no limit on the number of tests performed daily between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., except for holidays.

Insurance information will be collected, but people without insurance may still be tested free of charge. All minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Contact Maria Nagle at (309) 820-3244. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Nagle

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.