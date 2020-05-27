McLean County adds 4 COVID cases; total now 216

BLOOMINGTON — Four more McLean County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 216 cases, the health department reported Wednesday.
Overall, 11 people have died from the virus in McLean County, 162 have recovered, four are hospitalized and 39 are in home isolation, McLean County Health Department officials said.
None of the new cases announced Wednesday were tied to the Bloomington Rehabilitation & Health Care Center, 1925 S. Main St., but the county's 11th death, reported Tuesday, was an employee of that facility.
As of Wednesday, 54 cases (33 residents and 21 employees) were linked to Bloomington Rehab. In addition to the employee, seven residents are counted among county fatalities.
LaSalle County health officials confirmed an additional COVID-19 case, bringing the total to 142. The latest case was a male in his teens, who remains in isolation.
Statewide, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,111 new cases and 160 more deaths. State officials included in that latest number the deaths of three women in McLean County reported locally earlier this week. One was in her 50s, another in her 70s, and third in her 90s.
As of Wednesday, Illinois has 114,306 cases, including 5,083 deaths in 100 counties.
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories reported 17,179 test specimens for a total of 803,973. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate (the percentage of tests that yield positive results) from May 20-26 is 8.6%.
Some 112 people were tested Tuesday at the COVID testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, which is now accommodating walk-in patients as well as people who drive up in vehicles. Pedestrians must remain outside of the building and wait for testing staff to approach.
The site is now operated by Pekin-based Reditus Laboratories, which uses a self-swab test. Testing is not limited to McLean County residents and there is no limit on the number of tests performed daily between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., except for holidays.
Insurance information will be collected, but people without insurance may still be tested free of charge. All minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Contact Maria Nagle at (309) 820-3244. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Nagle
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.