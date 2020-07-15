McLean County adds 4 more COVID cases

BLOOMINGTON — COVID-19 continued its recent uptick in Central Illinois on Wednesday, with new cases reported in McLean, LaSalle, Tazewell, Logan, Woodford and Livingston counties.
A fifth Normal firefighter also tested positive for COVID, related to four cases that were confirmed earlier this week. Because he was in a group that was already in quarantine, "there was no risk of any additional exposures related to his case," Normal Fire Department spokesman Matt Swaney said Wednesday.
"Our ability to provide our services to the town has not been affected," Swaney said. "We are operating as usual."
Four new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in McLean County on Wednesday, meaning 23 additional county residents have been diagnosed with the novel virus so far this week. Nine more county residents have recovered from the virus, McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight said.
While the four is a decrease from the 12 new cases announced on Tuesday, 72 county residents have been diagnosed with the novel virus since July 3. Some 337 county residents have had confirmed cases of the virus since March 19.
Of the 337, 269 have recovered (nine more than Tuesday), 49 are at home in isolation (five fewer than Tuesday) and four remain hospitalized, unchanged from Tuesday.
In addition, 15 McLean County residents have died of COVID since March. The most recent death was last week.
More than 16,800 McLean County residents have been tested for COVID, the cumulative rate of those testing positive is 2% and the county's rolling seven-day positivity rate through July 14 is 2.2%, McKnight said Wednesday.
"We are asking that everyone continue to work together to help minimize and control the spread of COVID-19," McKnight said. "It's important for us all to remember the 3Ws — washing our hands, wearing a mask or face covering and watching our distance," meaning staying at least 6 away from people outside our household, she said.
On Sunday, Normal City Manager Pam Reece said that four Normal firefighters had tested positive for COVID and 11 others were in quarantine after one firefighter returned to work and unknowingly exposed colleagues.
Test results since then have confirmed that one of the firefighters in quarantine has COVID, meaning five firefighters have COVID and another 10 remain in isolation pending COVID test results, Swaney said Wednesday.
"The positive cases are all exhibiting (COVID) symptoms and are still quarantined at home and are not hospitalized," Swaney said. "Other than the positive cases, we expect the others that are in isolation to return to duty this weekend."
LaSalle County Health Department announced seven new cases. But because a previous case was found to reside outside that county, LaSalle County's new total is 286 cases.
Ten more people in LaSalle County have recovered, bringing that county's recovery total to 206.
Tazewell County Health Department announced six cases bringing that county's total to 191 cases. Of the 191, 146 have recovered, 36 are at home in isolation, one is hospitalized and eight died earlier this year.
Logan County Health Department announced two new cases on Wednesday. Both people are isolating at home. Logan County has had 28 confirmed cases of the virus and 19 of those people have recovered, that county's health department said.
Woodford County announced three new cases, bringing its total to 57, and Livingston County confirmed one new case, meaning its provisional total is 59.
Statewide, Illinois Department of Public Health announced Wednesday 1,187 new COVID cases and eight additional deaths, all in northeastern Illinois.
Since COVID hit Illinois earlier this year, IDPH has confirmed 156,693 cases and 7,226 deaths.
The preliminary statewide COVID positivity rate for cases as a percent of total tests for the seven-day period ending July 14 is 3.1%, IDPH said. As of Tuesday night, 1,454 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID.
The COVID-19 testing site operated at the McLean County Fairgrounds at 1106 Interstate Drive in Bloomington by Pekin-based Reditus Laboratories served 395 people on Tuesday, McLean County Emergency Management Agency said Wednesday. That follows 434 people tested on Monday, the highest total since testing began at the site on March 28.
The test site is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, except holidays, for anyone who can complete the nasal self-swab test. People may arrive by car, may walk up or may use the Connect Transit shuttle bus that operates on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.
