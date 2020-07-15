McLean County adds 4 more COVID cases

Of the 337, 269 have recovered (nine more than Tuesday), 49 are at home in isolation (five fewer than Tuesday) and four remain hospitalized, unchanged from Tuesday.

In addition, 15 McLean County residents have died of COVID since March. The most recent death was last week.

More than 16,800 McLean County residents have been tested for COVID, the cumulative rate of those testing positive is 2% and the county's rolling seven-day positivity rate through July 14 is 2.2%, McKnight said Wednesday.

"We are asking that everyone continue to work together to help minimize and control the spread of COVID-19," McKnight said. "It's important for us all to remember the 3Ws — washing our hands, wearing a mask or face covering and watching our distance," meaning staying at least 6 away from people outside our household, she said.

On Sunday, Normal City Manager Pam Reece said that four Normal firefighters had tested positive for COVID and 11 others were in quarantine after one firefighter returned to work and unknowingly exposed colleagues.

Test results since then have confirmed that one of the firefighters in quarantine has COVID, meaning five firefighters have COVID and another 10 remain in isolation pending COVID test results, Swaney said Wednesday.