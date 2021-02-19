McLean County adds 5 COVID deaths, fully vaccinates 4% of population

BLOOMINGTON — The number of people fully vaccinated for COVID-19 in McLean County has pushed past 4% as of Friday.
And despite Friday's second-dose vaccine clinic at Grossinger Area being canceled due to a delayed shipment of doses, four second-dose clinics for next week are still slated to run as scheduled.
Those clinics include:
- Tuesday, Feb. 23, at the Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington for those eligible residents due and scheduled for their second dose of vaccine.
- Wednesday, Feb. 24, at the Activity and Recreation Center in Normal for McLean County residents due and scheduled for their second dose of vaccine.
- Thursday, Feb. 25, at the Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington for those eligible residents due and scheduled for their second dose of vaccine.
- Friday, Feb. 26, at the Activity and Recreation Center in Normal for McLean County residents due and scheduled for their second dose of vaccine.
COVID-19 update
Another data error has affected the actual number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in McLean County. While the McLean County Health Department reported 31 new cases of COVID-19, MCHD said health officials removed "32 cases previously reported as positive in error or transferred out of the county," leaving the number of total cases at 14,320 (one down from Thursday's report).
Five additional deaths were reported Friday, including a man in his 30s.
One woman in her 80s died, but her death was not affiliated with any long-term care facilities. The deaths of two women and one man in their 90s were associated with outbreaks at long-term care facilities.
Those COVID-19 deaths bring the total to 170 since the pandemic began.
County hospitals report 13 people are currently hospitalized with the virus, MCHD said, with 20 county residents hospitalized either in or out of the area. Although 35% of ICU beds are available (65% filled), nearly all available hospital beds have been filled, with 10% available (90% occupied).