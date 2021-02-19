McLean County adds 5 COVID deaths, fully vaccinates 4% of population

Five additional deaths were reported Friday, including a man in his 30s.

One woman in her 80s died, but her death was not affiliated with any long-term care facilities. The deaths of two women and one man in their 90s were associated with outbreaks at long-term care facilities.

Those COVID-19 deaths bring the total to 170 since the pandemic began.

County hospitals report 13 people are currently hospitalized with the virus, MCHD said, with 20 county residents hospitalized either in or out of the area. Although 35% of ICU beds are available (65% filled), nearly all available hospital beds have been filled, with 10% available (90% occupied).