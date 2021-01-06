McLean County adds 72 new COVID cases, three more deaths

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Health Department on Wednesday reported 72 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the county's total of probable and confirmed cases to 12,089.
At this time 974 individuals are isolating at home. MCHD reported 10,960 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.
More than 183,700 tests have been resulted for a cumulative positivity rate of 6.6% The rolling seven-day positivity rate is 9.2% through Tuesday, Jan. 5.
Thirty-nine McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19. It is important to remember that this number does not represent all persons currently hospitalized for COVID-19 or for other treatment and care. Our local hospitals provide care for individuals from outside the county, and McLean County residents may receive care outside the county. McLean County hospitals are reporting 62% of ICU beds in use, 76% of total beds in use and 36 individuals hospitalized for COVID-19.
COVID-related deaths are not reported out on the same day they occur. It may take days or even weeks to receive an official death certificate and cause of death.
Three additional COVID-related deaths have been reported, including a female in her 80s associated with a long-term care facility, as well as a male in his 50s and a male in his 80s who were not associated with long-term care facilities. There have been 116 COVID-related deaths in McLean County.
MCHD continues to urge the public to take steps to protect themselves, their communities and people who are at increased risk of severe illness. The virus spreads at large events but also within households or at small private gatherings between family and friends. Stay home as much as possible, wear a mask, follow guidance for isolation and quarantine, wash your hands and practice social distancing.
In its Wednesday news release, MCHD noted that the COVID-19 vaccine is still very limited and it will likely be several weeks before all of Phase 1a (frontline healthcare workers and long-term care residents) have received a vaccine and possibly months before the vaccine is more widely available in the community. MCHD is following recommendations set by the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for prioritizing distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine.
• Phase 1a: Health care personnel and residents from long-term care facilities
• Phase 1b: Essential frontline workers including first responders
• Phase 1c: Those with high-risk medical conditions and adults over 65 years of age.
COVID-19 vaccine supply will increase substantially in early 2021, allowing greater distribution to the community. Recommendations for groups to focus on will broaden as vaccine becomes available, depending on characteristics of each vaccine, vaccine supply and disease epidemiology.
For Tier 3 mitigations metrics to possibly be relaxed, a region must experience less than 12% positivity rate for three consecutive days AND greater than 20% available ICU and hospital bed availability AND declining seven-day average COVID hospitalizations in seven out of the last 10 days.
Where Region 2 stands:
• Percent positivity for three consecutive days – 11 consecutive days under 12% (seven-day rolling average) - We meet this metric, currently at 9.5%
• ICU and hospital bed availability for three consecutive days– 19.9% ICU beds and 26.6% med/surg beds – ICU 11 consecutive day over 20% and med/surg beds- 11 consecutive days over 20% - We meet this metric
• Declining seven-day average COVID hospitalizations in seven of the last 10 days – 10 days of COVID hospitalized patient decreases. – We meet this metric.
