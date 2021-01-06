McLean County adds 72 new COVID cases, three more deaths

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Health Department on Wednesday reported 72 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the county's total of probable and confirmed cases to 12,089.

At this time 974 individuals are isolating at home. MCHD reported 10,960 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

More than 183,700 tests have been resulted for a cumulative positivity rate of 6.6% The rolling seven-day positivity rate is 9.2% through Tuesday, Jan. 5.

Thirty-nine McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19. It is important to remember that this number does not represent all persons currently hospitalized for COVID-19 or for other treatment and care. Our local hospitals provide care for individuals from outside the county, and McLean County residents may receive care outside the county. McLean County hospitals are reporting 62% of ICU beds in use, 76% of total beds in use and 36 individuals hospitalized for COVID-19.

COVID-related deaths are not reported out on the same day they occur. It may take days or even weeks to receive an official death certificate and cause of death.