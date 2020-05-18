McLean County agencies receive grants to aid homeless during COVID-19

Money also will help to pay for technology so that Chestnut's clinical workforce can keep serving clients virtually and from a safe distance and to enable increased staff presence at food drop-offs, homeless shelters and school drop-off and pick-up sites for clinical outreach and assessment and to link those in need to counseling.

"People experiencing housing insecurity or homelessness lack protection from the environment, access to proper hygiene and connections to critical primary health and behavioral health care," said Chestnut CEO Dave Sharar. "Combined with community spread of COVID-19 and a higher likelihood of underlying health issues, these factors mean a greater risk for this population of contracting the virus...Meridian's generosity will help Chestnut to make a positive difference in the lives of an untold number of people."