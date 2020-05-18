You are the owner of this article.
McLean County agencies receive grants to aid homeless during COVID-19
The Salvation Army of McLean County's Safe Harbor Shelter assistant director Austin Howald, kitchen supervisor Anne Clementz and case worker Rob Holland, who are helping to keep some of the area's homeless safe and off the streets during the coronavirus pandemic, pose at Safe Harbor on April 1.

 DAVID PROEBER, PANTAGRAPH FILE PHOTO

BLOOMINGTON — Several McLean County agencies will continue to help to meet the COVID-19-related needs of people experiencing homelessness and those who are housing insecure, thanks to a grant awarded to Chestnut Health Systems.

Chestnut announced Monday that the Bloomington-based agency is among four organizations statewide to receive funding from Meridian.

Meridian provides government-sponsored managed care services to families, children, seniors and individuals with complex medical needs, primarily through Medicaid, Medicare Advantage, Medicare-Medicaid Alignment Initiative and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans.

Meridian is funding $500,000. Chestnut's share of the money is $150,000, which will be distributed equally among McLean, Madison and St. Clair counties.

Chestnut will split the $50,000 for McLean County agencies among five organizations:

  • Home Sweet Home Ministries for staffing and supplies to operate its homeless shelter and essential food items.
  • The Salvation Army of McLean County for emergency and day shelter services and meal service.
  • PATH for advertising and promotion of its 211 crisis line.
  • St. Vincent de Paul Society for emergency funding for residents' rent, mortgage, utilities and food.
  • Boys & Girls Club of Bloomington-Normal for emergency funding for residents' rent, utilities, schools fees, counseling and food.

Money also will help to pay for technology so that Chestnut's clinical workforce can keep serving clients virtually and from a safe distance and to enable increased staff presence at food drop-offs, homeless shelters and school drop-off and pick-up sites for clinical outreach and assessment and to link those in need to counseling.

"People experiencing housing insecurity or homelessness lack protection from the environment, access to proper hygiene and connections to critical primary health and behavioral health care," said Chestnut CEO Dave Sharar. "Combined with community spread of COVID-19 and a higher likelihood of underlying health issues, these factors mean a greater risk for this population of contracting the virus...Meridian's generosity will help Chestnut to make a positive difference in the lives of an untold number of people."

"Chestnut is an amazing collaborative partner, standing shoulder to shoulder with us to provide all young people an opportunity for a great future," said Tony Morstatter, Boys & Girls Club CEO. "Our partnership will only continue to grow stronger as we work together to get our community back on track."

Angie Bubon, Salvation Army director of development, said "This funding will assist us in continuing to keep Safe Harbor Shelter open 24/7 and will help address the increasing costs associated with keeping our facilities safe and operational during the pandemic."

Chestnut provides behavioral health services, substance use disorder treatment, mental health counseling, primary health care, credit counseling and supportive services.

