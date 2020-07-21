McLean County announces 1st rural COVID-19 testing site; 17 new cases reported Tuesday

The site is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, except holidays, and may be accessed by car, by walk up or by using a Connect Transit shuttle.

The health department and Chestnut will set up mobile clinics in rural communities beginning 9 a.m. to noon Thursday in the parking lot of the Colfax Village office, 307 N. Harrison St., Colfax, McKnight said.

People may drive up or walk up. The test will be a self-administered nasal swab.

"We will be asking for insurance information but those without insurance will be able to be tested," McKnight said. "We won't be collecting any payment at the time of service."

"We are seeing community spread of COVID-19 in McLean County," McKnight said. "It is imperative for all of us to be aware and take precautions to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19, including continuing to wash our hands, watch our distance and wear our face coverings."

Tazewell County Health Department reported seven new cases on Tuesday, bringing that county's new total to 230, and LaSalle County reported seven new cases, bringing its total to 350.