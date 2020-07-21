McLean County announces 1st rural COVID-19 testing site; 17 new cases reported Tuesday

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County's COVID-19 surge resumed on Tuesday as the county health department confirmed 17 new cases.
In addition, several surrounding counties also reported new COVID incidents, including Logan County, which reported six new cases, bringing its total to 56.
Logan County health officials released a statement Tuesday asking for the public's help in reversing the recent surge by wearing masks in public, staying 6 feet away from others and washing their hands.
"These practices are critical now more than ever," said Don Cavi, Logan County health department executive director. "We have started to see an uptick in cases locally and disregarding masking guidelines and social distancing standards is certainly contributing to the rise."
Meanwhile, McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight said the health department is partnering with Chestnut Health Systems to increase COVID testing in the county by co-sponsoring the first rural testing site.
In McLean County, the 17 additional cases, following three new cases on Monday and 12 on Sunday, mean that 32 county residents have had confirmed cases of the novel virus so far this week and 137 new cases have been confirmed since the uptick in cases began July 3.
Since the outbreak began, 402 county residents have had confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of those, 312 have recovered (nine more than on Monday), 73 are isolated at home (seven more than on Monday) and two were hospitalized, one more than on Monday, she said.
Fifteen McLean County residents have died of COVID-19 since March. The most recent death was two weeks ago.
McKnight said more than 19,200 COVID tests have happened in McLean County, the cumulative positivity rate is 2.1% and the county's rolling seven-day positivity rate through July 20 is 2.3%.
Tuesday's increase in numbers follows a rise in people being tested for the virus. McLean County Emergency Management Agency said 421 people were tested on Monday at the COVID-19 test site, operated by Reditus Laboratories, at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington.
The site is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, except holidays, and may be accessed by car, by walk up or by using a Connect Transit shuttle.
The health department and Chestnut will set up mobile clinics in rural communities beginning 9 a.m. to noon Thursday in the parking lot of the Colfax Village office, 307 N. Harrison St., Colfax, McKnight said.
People may drive up or walk up. The test will be a self-administered nasal swab.
"We will be asking for insurance information but those without insurance will be able to be tested," McKnight said. "We won't be collecting any payment at the time of service."
"We are seeing community spread of COVID-19 in McLean County," McKnight said. "It is imperative for all of us to be aware and take precautions to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19, including continuing to wash our hands, watch our distance and wear our face coverings."
Tazewell County Health Department reported seven new cases on Tuesday, bringing that county's new total to 230, and LaSalle County reported seven new cases, bringing its total to 350.
The Logan County statement called on residents to curb the COVID spread by wearing masks over their nose and mouth. Anyone who can't wear a mask for health reasons should stay home because their condition puts them at greater risk for COVID complications, officials said.
The health officials noted that other states have seen surges in cases that have strained medical resources and forced closings of businesses that had re-opened. While hospitalizations have not risen as sharply in Central Illinois, officials said it's critical to continue to follow health guidelines to reduce the spread of the virus.
"Following public health guidelines is the best way for the public to support local businesses and to help all of us return to normalcy," Springfield Clinic chief medical officer Dr. Ken Sagins said in the statement.
Illinois Department of Public Health reported 955 new cases statewide and 23 additional deaths, bringing the state's totals to 163,703 cases and 7,324 deaths.
The statewide positivity rate for cases as a percent of total tests for the seven-day period ending July 20 was 3.1%, IDPH said. Some 1,466 Illinoisans were hospitalized with COVID.
