McLean County announces 6 new cases of COVID-19; new total, 69

BLOOMINGTON — Six more McLean County residents have tested positive for the new coronavirus, bringing to 69 the number of county residents who have confirmed cases of COVID-19.

McLean County Health Department announced the cases on Thursday on the health department's website, health.mcleancountyil.gov.

The increase comes one day after the number of positive cases in McLean County rose by only one.

The department also said 30 people have recovered, up from 25 on Wednesday; five remain hospitalized, down one from Wednesday; and 32 are in home isolation, up two since Wednesday.

Health department Administrator Jessica McKnight warned Wednesday "we are actually in the acceleration phase" and she expected the number of people diagnosed in McLean County to peak during the next week or two.

The number of positives each day are, in part, a reflection of when the county receives test results.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.

