You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
McLean County announces 6 new cases of COVID-19; new total, 69
3 comments
breaking

McLean County announces 6 new cases of COVID-19; new total, 69

040820-blm-loc-7virusbromenn

Advocate BroMenn Medical Center medical professionals look around their new environment, the COVID-19 overflow tent, on Tuesday outside the hospital in Normal.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON — Six more McLean County residents have tested positive for the new coronavirus, bringing to 69 the number of county residents who have confirmed cases of COVID-19.

McLean County Health Department announced the cases on Thursday on the health department's website, health.mcleancountyil.gov.

The increase comes one day after the number of positive cases in McLean County rose by only one.

The department also said 30 people have recovered, up from 25 on Wednesday; five remain hospitalized, down one from Wednesday; and 32 are in home isolation, up two since Wednesday.

Health department Administrator Jessica McKnight warned Wednesday "we are actually in the acceleration phase" and she expected the number of people diagnosed in McLean County to peak during the next week or two.

The number of positives each day are, in part, a reflection of when the county receives test results.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

+1 
Jessica McKnight

McKnight

Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.

3 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News