McLean County announces 3 new COVID-19 cases; two of four people hospitalized, one in ICU

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County Health Department reported Friday three new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in McLean County, bringing the total number of cases in the county of the new strain of coronavirus to four.

Two are hospitalized, one in an intensive care unit, said health department Administrator Jessica McKnight.

Two are recovering at home in isolation and doing well.

Two had traveled internationally and one of them also had contact with another person with COVID-19, said Melissa Graven, health department communicable disease supervisor.

One has a connection to Illinois Wesleyan University, she said. None have connections to medical centers, she said.

Graven stressed that all known close contacts with the individuals will be advised on appropriate precautions they should take for their own care and what they can do to prevent possible disease spread in the community.