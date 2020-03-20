You are the owner of this article.
McLean County announces 3 new COVID-19 cases; two of four people hospitalized, one in ICU
McLean County announces 3 new COVID-19 cases; two of four people hospitalized, one in ICU

McLean County Administrator Camille Rodriguez, left, and health department Administrator Jessica McKnight, right, talk with Dion McNeal, the county's communications specialist, before announcing the county's first positive test for the coronavirus during a news conference Thursday, March 19, 2020, at the department's downtown Bloomington offices.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County Health Department reported Friday three new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in McLean County, bringing the total number of cases in the county of the new strain of coronavirus to four.

Two are hospitalized, one in an intensive care unit, said health department Administrator Jessica McKnight.

Two are recovering at home in isolation and doing well.

Two had traveled internationally and one of them also had contact with another person with COVID-19, said Melissa Graven, health department communicable disease supervisor.

One has a connection to Illinois Wesleyan University, she said. None have connections to medical centers, she said. 

Graven stressed that all known close contacts with the individuals will be advised on appropriate precautions they should take for their own care and what they can do to prevent possible disease spread in the community.

"As we continue to see new cases of COVID-19 in our community and across the state, it is important that people follow the public health guidelines on social distancing and good hygiene," said Jessica McKnight, health department administrator. "If you can, please do stay home. Increasing social distancing is a key component to lessening the impact of this pandemic and preventing the kind of circumstances we seeing in other area."

This story will be updated.

FRIDAY UPDATE

Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.

