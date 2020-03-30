McLean County at 'tip of the iceberg' with 17 COVID-19 cases, health officials say

Two of the four were recently at a small gathering at a private residence, she said.

None of the 17 cases were identified from drive-through testing that began Saturday at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, Graven said.

"We've not seen (test) results coming back (yet) from the fairgrounds," Graven said.

Seven of the 17 patients are hospitalized, with four in intensive care units, Graven said. The remaining are self-isolating at home.

"We have several pretty darn close to being recovered," meaning they will no longer need to self-isolate, Graven said.

Meanwhile, LaSalle County Health Department confirmed on Monday a fifth resident had tested positive for COVID-19. The man in his 60s had been hospitalized but was recovering at home in isolation on Monday, that county's health department said.

LaSalle County's first two cases of COVID-19, a female in her teens and a man in his 40s, have recovered and have been released from isolation, the health department said. All close contacts of those two people have been released from quarantine.