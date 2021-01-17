 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
McLean County begins Phase 1B vaccine rollout; all appointments filled
0 comments
featured

McLean County begins Phase 1B vaccine rollout; all appointments filled

{{featured_button_text}}
011621-blm-loc-4vaccination

A dose of COVID-19 vaccine is drawn into a syringe for residents and staff at Luther Oaks in Bloomington, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON — Approximately 2,200 COVID-19 vaccinations will be given to McLean County residents this week, the first wave for those eligible in the Phase 1B rollout.

Due to overwhelming response, all appointments for the McLean County Health Department COVID-19 vaccination clinics for the next two weeks have been filled. Residents were able to schedule appointments on the department's website on Friday and within hours, all of the slots had been filled.

Phase 1B includes health care workers, individuals 65 and older and essential frontline workers.

The McLean County Health Department plans to have at least two clinics a week, depending on supply of the vaccine.

“We are also working with our hospitals and health care partners to operate clinics in other locations in the community,” said Jessica McKnight, administrator for the McLean County Health Department. “New clinics will be added, and we will have a phone number for the public to call to schedule appointments for future clinics.”

The vaccine rollout will be a process that lasts several months, she added.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Watch now: Martin Luther King gospel festival moves to online format at Illinois Wesleyan University

“Everyone who wants a vaccine will eventually have the opportunity. As the vaccine becomes more readily available in the new few weeks and months, the state anticipates other providers and pharmacies will also be offering the vaccine.”

As the vaccine becomes available, the public will be notified of clinics through the McLean County Health Department’s website and social media pages.

The McLean County Health Department does not release a COVID-19 report on the weekends. Numbers from Saturday and Sunday will be released in Monday’s report. As of Friday, the health department reported 12,975 probable and confirmed cases since mid-March and 134 deaths. The rolling seven-day positivity rate through Thursday was reported at 8.1%.

This story will be updated.

Luther Oaks celebrates as residents and staff receive the COVID-19 vaccine

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Explore Dimmitt's Grove History

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News