McLean County begins Phase 1B vaccine rollout; all appointments filled

BLOOMINGTON — Approximately 2,200 COVID-19 vaccinations will be given to McLean County residents this week, the first wave for those eligible in the Phase 1B rollout.

Due to overwhelming response, all appointments for the McLean County Health Department COVID-19 vaccination clinics for the next two weeks have been filled. Residents were able to schedule appointments on the department's website on Friday and within hours, all of the slots had been filled.

Phase 1B includes health care workers, individuals 65 and older and essential frontline workers.

The McLean County Health Department plans to have at least two clinics a week, depending on supply of the vaccine.