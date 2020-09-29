McLean County bird tests positive for West Nile virus

BLOOMINGTON — A bird from the 61704 zip code area has tested positive for West Nile virus, McLean County Health Department reported Tuesday.
While no human cases of the virus have been confirmed in the county so far this year, confirmation of an infected bird is a reminder that West Nile remains in McLean County, the health department said.
On Sept. 1, the health department confirmed that a mosquito pool in the 61705 area had tested positive for West Nile.
People and animals get West Nile from bites from infected mosquitoes, who become infected by feeding on infected birds. Human cases occur primarily from midsummer to early fall.
Health department staff is going door to door, providing West Nile prevention information, at residences in the area where the bird was found.
While many mosquitoes don't carry the disease, the best way to avoid it is to avoid mosquito bites, the health department advised.
The health department suggested that people:
- Keep their skin covered when outside at dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active.
- Repair holes or rips in window screens to prevent mosquitoes from getting inside.
- Empty and turn over outdoor items that hold water, including bird baths, flower pots, wading pools and old tires.
- When outdoors, apply insect repellent containing DEET.
While mild cases of West Nile virus can cause a slight fever or headache, severe infections can lead to high fever, disorientation, paralysis or death. People at highest risk are young children, adults age 50 or older and people with compromised immune systems.
