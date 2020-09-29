McLean County bird tests positive for West Nile virus

BLOOMINGTON — A bird from the 61704 zip code area has tested positive for West Nile virus, McLean County Health Department reported Tuesday.

While no human cases of the virus have been confirmed in the county so far this year, confirmation of an infected bird is a reminder that West Nile remains in McLean County, the health department said.

People and animals get West Nile from bites from infected mosquitoes, who become infected by feeding on infected birds. Human cases occur primarily from midsummer to early fall.

Health department staff is going door to door, providing West Nile prevention information, at residences in the area where the bird was found.