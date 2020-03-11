McLean County, Bloomington, changing polling place locations as virus concerns grow

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County Clerk's Office will change two polling place locations — and Bloomington Election Commission changed one Wednesday — because of rising concerns over the spread of coronavirus.
"Due to the coronavirus, in an abundance of caution and to address the concerns of Westminster, we are changing a polling location," the commission said in a statement. "Westminster Village poll location will be moved for the March 17 primary to the DoubleTree Hotel at 10 Brickyard Drive in the Brickyard #2 room."
Westminster Village, a continuing care retirement facility at 2025 E. Lincoln St., Bloomington, requested the change because of concerns about the nationwide and statewide spread of COVID-19, said Paul Shannon, election commission executive director. According to the McLean County Health Department, as of mid-day Wednesday, there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in McLean County.
Meanwhile, McLean County administration requested that the McLean County Nursing Home, 901 N. Main St., Normal, not be used as a polling place also because of rising coronavirus concerns, said McLean County Clerk Kathy Michael.
Administrators of Evergreen Place, the assisted living facility at 801 Gregory St., Normal, made the same request, Michael said.
Michael on Wednesday afternoon was going to check out possible alternate polling places. Final decision on the replacement polling places will be made the McLean County Board at an emergency meeting at 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Government Center, 115 E. Washington St., Bloomington.
Michael said voters in Normal precinct 10 who vote at Evergreen Place and at Normal precinct 21, who vote at the county nursing home, would be informed of the replacement polling places.
Voters at Westminster Village are in Bloomington precincts 21 and 48, Shannon said.
Polling places at long-term care facilities are being moved or altered statewide because of the spread of COVID-19, which has now infected 19 people statewide.
This story will be updated.
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.