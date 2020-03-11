McLean County, Bloomington, change three polling places as coronavirus worry spreads

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

County Administrator Camille Rodriguez said the moves were being made "to protect and promote the health of residents (of the long-term care facilities) ... and the public."

While the changes were requested because of concerns about the nationwide and statewide spread of COVID-19, there were no confirmed cases in McLean County as of Wednesday evening.

Statewide, 25 people have had confirmed cases of COVID-19, Illinois Department of Public Health said Wednesday.

Michael spent Wednesday afternoon checking out possible alternate polling places after county and Evergreen Place administrators informed her of their decisions for their facilities to not be used as polling places next Tuesday.

Michael said the 2,000 or so voters in Normal precincts 10 and 21 would be informed of the replacement polling places with new voter registration cards and a letter of explanation that will be mailed Thursday. In addition, signage will be at the county nursing home, Evergreen and Westminster on election day to direct voters to the alternate polling places.