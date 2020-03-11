You are the owner of this article.
McLean County, Bloomington, change three polling places as coronavirus worry spreads
McLean County, Bloomington, change three polling places as coronavirus worry spreads

BLOOMINGTON — Worry about the spread of the new strain of coronavirus has prompted visitor restrictions at long-term care facilities statewide, meaning many used as polling places are being moved or altered for Tuesday's primary election.

The McLean County Board, at an emergency meeting on Wednesday evening at the Government Center, voted to move the Normal precinct 21 polling place from the McLean County Nursing Home, 901 N. Main St., Normal, to the Fairview Family Aquatic Center, 801 N. Main St., Normal.

The board also voted to move the Normal precinct 10 polling place from Evergreen Place, the assisted living facility at 801 Gregory St., Normal. The replacement location will be Cardinal Court, 700 Gregory St.

McLean County Clerk Kathy Michael said that the replacement locations are near the former locations and are accessible.

In both cases, the moves were requested by facility administrators.

Earlier Wednesday, Bloomington Election Commission changed the Bloomington precincts 21 and 48 polling place from Westminster Village, the continuing care retirement community at 2025 E. Lincoln St., to the DoubleTree by Hilton, 10 Brickyard Drive, at the request of Westminster Village, election commission Executive Director Paul Shannon said. The specific location will be Brickyard room No. 2, he said.

County Administrator Camille Rodriguez said the moves were being made "to protect and promote the health of residents (of the long-term care facilities) ... and the public."

While the changes were requested because of concerns about the nationwide and statewide spread of COVID-19, there were no confirmed cases in McLean County as of Wednesday evening.

Statewide, 25 people have had confirmed cases of COVID-19, Illinois Department of Public Health said Wednesday.

Michael spent Wednesday afternoon checking out possible alternate polling places after county and Evergreen Place administrators informed her of their decisions for their facilities to not be used as polling places next Tuesday.

Michael said the 2,000 or so voters in Normal precincts 10 and 21 would be informed of the replacement polling places with new voter registration cards and a letter of explanation that will be mailed Thursday. In addition, signage will be at the county nursing home, Evergreen and Westminster on election day to direct voters to the alternate polling places.

Polling places at long-term care facilities are being moved or altered statewide because of the spread of COVID-19. Older adults and people with compromised immune systems are particularly susceptible.

Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.

