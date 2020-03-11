McLean County, Bloomington, changing polling place locations as virus concerns grow

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County Clerk's Office will change two polling place locations — and Bloomington Election Commission changed one Wednesday — because of rising concerns over the spread of coronavirus.

"Due to the coronavirus, in an abundance of caution and to address the concerns of Westminster, we are changing a polling location," the commission said in a statement. "Westminster Village poll location will be moved for the March 17 primary to the DoubleTree Hotel at 10 Brickyard Drive in the Brickyard #2 room."

Westminster Village, a continuing care retirement facility at 2025 E. Lincoln St., Bloomington, requested the change because of concerns about the nationwide and statewide spread of COVID-19, said Paul Shannon, election commission executive director. According to the McLean County Health Department, as of mid-day Wednesday, there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in McLean County.