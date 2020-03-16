McLean County Board cancels meeting; Advocate hospitals, cancer center start visitor rules

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Board has postponed its Tuesday meeting, moving it to March 31, in light of the spread of the new strain of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Advocate BroMenn Medical Center and Advocate Eureka Hospital enacted a new rule restricting visitors and the Community Cancer Center in Normal also tightened its visitor policy.

In addition, Blue Ridge schools are closed Monday and Mount Pulaski City Hall has closed to the public. Payments may be put into the drop box. Call city hall at 217-792-3222 with any questions.

Bloomington Public Library will be closed Tuesday through March 29 and the bookmobile will be off the road. All programs through March 29 are canceled.

Normal Public Library previously announced its closure.

Advocate AuroraHealth issued its policy Monday morning.

"No visitors, with a few exceptions, will be allowed in any inpatient areas until further notice," the statement said. "All visitors who meet exclusion criteria must pass a health screening, which will be administered at a central hospital checkpoint."