McLean County Board cancels meeting; Advocate hospitals, cancer center start visitor rules

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Board has postponed its Tuesday meeting, moving it to March 31, in light of the spread of the new strain of coronavirus.
Meanwhile, Advocate BroMenn Medical Center and Advocate Eureka Hospital enacted a new rule restricting visitors and the Community Cancer Center in Normal also tightened its visitor policy.
In addition, Blue Ridge schools are closed Monday and Mount Pulaski City Hall has closed to the public. Payments may be put into the drop box. Call city hall at 217-792-3222 with any questions.
Bloomington Public Library will be closed Tuesday through March 29 and the bookmobile will be off the road. All programs through March 29 are canceled.
Normal Public Library previously announced its closure.
Advocate AuroraHealth issued its policy Monday morning.
"No visitors, with a few exceptions, will be allowed in any inpatient areas until further notice," the statement said. "All visitors who meet exclusion criteria must pass a health screening, which will be administered at a central hospital checkpoint."
Exclusions include pediatric caregivers (two), caregivers necessary for emotional well-being of patient (one), partner and midwife/doula of laboring mother (two), end-of-life situations (determined on case-by-case basis), emergency department companion (one), outpatient area companion (one), in-person discharge instructions (one) and professionals assigned to assist with procedures (one).
McLean County Government announced Monday morning that the county, while dedicated to maintaining core government functions and essential operations, has decided to postpone its 5:30 p.m. Tuesday county board meeting to March 31.
"We cannot place the public, staff or county board members at risk," county Communications Specialist Dion McNeal said in a statement. "Although our legal counsel is exploring the option of a fully electronic meeting, we have concluded that county board meeting business for March can be postponed until a March 31, 2020, convening of the county board.
County employees are providing core McLean County functions.
The Bloomington library will offer curbside pickup of items that have been put on hold: hours will be 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday, and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. To pick up items, enter the parking lot, take an immediate left and wait under the building overhand. If no one is outside, please honk.
The library will forgive late fees on items due March 17-29. No returns will be accepted at curbside pickup; use the bookdrops.
Returned items will be quarantined for a minimum of 24 hours. Interlibrary loans will not be processed until the library reopens.
